Put Tricolor on social media from August 2, says PM Modi





New Delhi: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested people put the tricolor as a profile picture on their social media accounts from August 2. Speaking to his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said: “I have a suggestion that from August 2 to 15 we can all put the tricolor on our profile pictures on social media. social”. He said that under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, a program called “Har Ghar Tiranga” will be held from August 13 to 15. “By being part of this movement, from August 13 to 15, you must hoist the tricolor in your home, or adorn your home with it. The Habs connect us, inspire us to do something for the country,” Modi said. The Prime Minister mentioned that August 2 also has a special connection with our Habs. “Today is the birthday of Pingali Venkaiah ji who designed our national flag. I pay him my respectful tribute. Speaking of our national flag, I will also remember the great revolutionary Madame Cama. Her role in the formation of the Tricolore was very important,” he said. The Prime Minister mentioned that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement and people from all walks of life and all walks of life are taking part in the initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence. He also talked about ‘Azadi Ki Railgadi, Aur Railway Station’, an effort to make people understand the role of Indian Railways in the struggle for freedom. “Seventy-five such train stations have been identified, spread across 24 states across the country. These stations are decorated very richly. Many kinds of programs are also held here. I urge the students of the neighboring school and the teachers to take the little children from their school to the station and tell the whole chain of events to these children, explaining them. Modi also said that farmers are doing similar wonders in honey production which in turn is increasing their income. “The country launched campaigns like the ‘National Beekeeping and Honey Mission’ and the farmers worked hard. The sweetness of our honey began to reach the whole world. There are still huge possibilities in this area. I would like our young people to join these opportunities, take advantage of them and realize new possibilities,” he said. The Prime Minister noted that India has all the potential to become a powerhouse in toy exports. “Nowadays, when it comes to Indian toys, the echo of Vocal for Local is heard everywhere. toys worth more than Rs 3,000 crore were sourced from outside, their importation has now declined by 70% and it is a joy that during this period India has been exporting toys of a value of more than Rs 2,600 crore to foreign countries.. Whereas previously only toys worth Rs 300-400 crore went out of India,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/put-tricolour-as-social-media-pic-from-aug-2-says-pm-modi-2380582/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos