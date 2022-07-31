Nadine Dorries shares ‘dangerous’ image of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson





NADINE Dorries has sparked a fresh row among Tories after she shared an image showing Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson in the back.

At the same time, the Culture Secretary also openly accused Sunak of being the talkative rat, the nickname tabloids gave to the insider who briefed the media on top-secret plans for the second nationwide Covid lockdown in England.

Dorriess’ intervention came in response to a post from Sun reporter Harry Cole, who wrote on Twitter: Any update on the talkative rat escape? What happened to this guy? READ MORE: BBC ends Joe Lycetts criticism of UK government at Commonwealth Games An anonymous account with pro-Johnson messaging in its description replied: He’s running to be PM. His name is @RishiSunak. This post was accompanied by a photoshopped image showing Sunak (like Brutus) preparing to stab Johnson (like Julius Caesar) in the back. Dorries retweeted the post. The violent images were condemned as inappropriate, especially as two MPs were recently murdered by extremists. In October 2021 Tory MP David Amess was fatally stabbed by a terrorist, and in June 2016 Labor MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death by a white supremacist. The Liberal Tory campaign group wrote on Twitter: No MP should retweet a message like this, especially a Cabinet Minister and especially as two MPs were recently murdered by extremists. @NadineDorries should delete this. This is not how we should conduct our politics or our discourse. That post was in turn retweeted by Conservative MP for North Dorset Simon Hoare, a Sunak supporter. Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland, another Sunak supporter, also denounced Dorries. I think these kinds of images and stories are not just inflammatory, they are untrue, he told BBC Radio Wales. He added that people using rhetoric like Dorries “should roll their necks”. Asked about the message, Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “I find it, less than a year after the stabbing of our colleague David Amess, in very, very bad taste, even dangerous. .” In remembrance, with respect, of our deceased colleagues David Amess and Jo Cox. Stephen Timms, injured. I’ll just leave it there. https://t.co/NjSssQKmTB MP Simon Hoare (@Simon4NDorset) July 31, 2022 Hoare commented: “In remembrance, with respect, of our deceased colleagues David Amess and Jo Cox. Stephen Timms, injured. I’ll leave it at that.” In May 2010, Labor MP Timms was injured after being stabbed by an Islamist while in constituency surgery. Hoare further slammed the Culture Secretary for an article written for the Daily Mail in which she appeared to backtrack on controversial comments about Sunaks’ expensive costume choice. Dorries wrote: that his comments were widely interpreted as being anti-aspirational and it was suggested that I was seeking revenge against the man who, while Chancellor, had planned a coup for a very long time and had ruthlessly and metaphorically stabbed Boris Johnson in the back. She further compared Sunak to Brutus, as the photo she retweeted also did, calling him an assassin. The Culture Secretary wrote: I wanted to highlight Rishi’s misguided style of dress in order to warn Conservative members not to get taken in by appearances as has happened to many of us who served with the Cabinet Chancellor. The assassin’s sparkling smile, soft voice, and even his short stature have well and truly fooled many of us. Whether @trussliz is serious in its desire to reunite our Party, it must denounce and condemn it. Silence can only = I approve of this message. His only Nadine being Nadine just won’t/wash. Let’s try to keep this contest classy. We have a country to rule/govern https://t.co/7euvSIDCxS MP Simon Hoare (@Simon4NDorset) July 30, 2022 Hoare responded to the article saying: If [Liz Truss] is serious in its desire to unite our party, it must denounce and condemn it. Silence can only = I approve of this message. His only Nadine being Nadine just won’t/wash. “Let’s try to keep this contest stylish. We have a country to run/govern.” Truss, who has Dorries’ backing in her bid to replace Johnson in No 10, is the clear favorite to take over once the result of a Tory members’ ballot is announced on September 5. READ MORE: Ruth Wishart: Let’s look at the Scottish government’s record Referring to a line in which Dorries said she may have gone slightly over the top with the attack on Sunaks’ suit, Hoare added: No, maybe it’s not. It was anti-aspirational. This apology has a whiff of prejudice about it. The misrepresentation of what I really meant, the rewriting of history is depressing. Your comments are discordant, dishonest and disturbing. @trussliz needs to stop this. It is harmful to our party. The Culture Secretary was also called out by Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston, who wrote on Twitter that he was ‘increasingly frustrated and frankly disheartened by the blue-on-blue negative attacks from (in particular) Nadine Dorries. And I know that the others are too. It has to stop.

