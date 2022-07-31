Politics
It’s all fake, Erdogan’s rare earth reserve scam backfires miserably
A few days ago,Turkey announced the discovery of a huge deposit of rare earth elements that could be used to make electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar panels. Turkey points out that the deposits were discovered after more than a decade of exploration.
Ankara-based geologists estimate that an area near the northwestern city of Eskisehir has some694 million tonsof rare earth metals. This could place Turkey second in rare earth metal deposits afterChina’s 800 million tons.
Although Turkey claims its new deposit will sustain the world for 1,000 years, there are fears that Turkey is lying again just to get the world’s attention when its economic prospects look bleak. Several European experts linked to the matter firmly believe that Turkey is probably lying between its teeth.
How good is it, ask the experts
UK-based experts asked Ankara about the quality of rare earth metals in Eskisehir. Surprisingly, Ankara is discreet on the issue.
Christopher Ecclestone, director and mining strategist at British research house Hallgarten & Company, asks: “If they claim such a big deposit, they would have done a lot of drilling and would know what the grade was, so where are the details? ”
Moreover, experts suspect that the Turkish deposit does not include the “rarest type in demand for use in high-performance magnets” but rather simply the rare earth.elementslanthanum and niobium, which are “now in major oversupply”. Thus, Turkey’s false claim about the discovery of rare earth metals might just be a joke.
You see, Turkey has a long history of making ridiculous statements that make absolutely no sense to the world and are only meant to achieve geopolitical goals. For example, Erdogan in 2020 thumped his chest in front of the world when Turkey announced the discovery of alarge natural gasreserve in the Black Sea.
At that time, Erdogan said: Turkey has made the biggest discovery of natural gas in its history, we are determined to solve our energy problem. We won’t stop until we become a net exporter of energy.
Later it was discovered that the amount of gas discovered was only a320 billion cubic meters, and that was certainly not enough for it to become a net exporter of gas. This is why Western experts are now skeptical of Ankara’s large rare earth reserves.
Read more: In a desperate move to save its economy, Turkey puts its citizenship up for sale
Erdogans jumps to save Turkey
Such claims come at a time when Turkey has entered an economic crisis of epic proportions, the recovery of which is now an obscure task.
If the deposit is worth what Ankara claims it is worth, it would give Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan great influence over his NATO partners and especially European nations.
In 2020, the European Raw Materials Alliance (RMA) was created by the EU to encourage Member States to diversify their suppliers of basic raw materials, in particular rare earth metals, in order to reduce its dependence vis-à-vis China.
Turkey understands that the western world is already stressed due to China’s unprecedented dominance in the rare earth sector. So, by making such headline-grabbing claims, Turkey wants to become a valuable partner for the West.
Thus, Ankara, out of nowhere, enters this spectrum because it believes that thanks to these rare metals, it could revive its collapsing economy by attracting international investors. However, unlike 2020, the West seems unwilling to buy Erdogan’s claims and instead focuses on exposing his lies and hypocrisy.
Sources
2/ https://tfiglobalnews.com/2022/07/31/its-all-fake-erdogans-rare-earth-reserve-scam-miserably-backfires/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Regular to remove Jokowi from the presidential throne, this figure is supported by thousands of people in the presidential election of 2024 July 31, 2022
- Cricket Legend Justin Langer Joins Sevens Star-Studded Commentary Team For Coming Season July 31, 2022
- PM Modi suggests people use ‘tiranga’ as their profile picture on social media between August 2-15 July 31, 2022
- McElroy to compete in Cali22 World U20 Athletics Championships July 31, 2022
- When a recession hits the UK, a base rate hike is the last thing we need | interest rate July 31, 2022