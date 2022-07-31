It’s all fake, Erdogan’s rare earth reserve scam backfires miserably

A few days ago,Turkey announced the discovery of a huge deposit of rare earth elements that could be used to make electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar panels. Turkey points out that the deposits were discovered after more than a decade of exploration.

Ankara-based geologists estimate that an area near the northwestern city of Eskisehir has some694 million tonsof rare earth metals. This could place Turkey second in rare earth metal deposits afterChina’s 800 million tons.

Although Turkey claims its new deposit will sustain the world for 1,000 years, there are fears that Turkey is lying again just to get the world’s attention when its economic prospects look bleak. Several European experts linked to the matter firmly believe that Turkey is probably lying between its teeth.

How good is it, ask the experts

UK-based experts asked Ankara about the quality of rare earth metals in Eskisehir. Surprisingly, Ankara is discreet on the issue.

Christopher Ecclestone, director and mining strategist at British research house Hallgarten & Company, asks: “If they claim such a big deposit, they would have done a lot of drilling and would know what the grade was, so where are the details? ”

Moreover, experts suspect that the Turkish deposit does not include the “rarest type in demand for use in high-performance magnets” but rather simply the rare earth.elementslanthanum and niobium, which are “now in major oversupply”. Thus, Turkey’s false claim about the discovery of rare earth metals might just be a joke.

You see, Turkey has a long history of making ridiculous statements that make absolutely no sense to the world and are only meant to achieve geopolitical goals. For example, Erdogan in 2020 thumped his chest in front of the world when Turkey announced the discovery of alarge natural gasreserve in the Black Sea.

At that time, Erdogan said: Turkey has made the biggest discovery of natural gas in its history, we are determined to solve our energy problem. We won’t stop until we become a net exporter of energy.

Later it was discovered that the amount of gas discovered was only a320 billion cubic meters, and that was certainly not enough for it to become a net exporter of gas. This is why Western experts are now skeptical of Ankara’s large rare earth reserves.

Erdogans jumps to save Turkey

Such claims come at a time when Turkey has entered an economic crisis of epic proportions, the recovery of which is now an obscure task.

If the deposit is worth what Ankara claims it is worth, it would give Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan great influence over his NATO partners and especially European nations.

In 2020, the European Raw Materials Alliance (RMA) was created by the EU to encourage Member States to diversify their suppliers of basic raw materials, in particular rare earth metals, in order to reduce its dependence vis-à-vis China.

Turkey understands that the western world is already stressed due to China’s unprecedented dominance in the rare earth sector. So, by making such headline-grabbing claims, Turkey wants to become a valuable partner for the West.

Thus, Ankara, out of nowhere, enters this spectrum because it believes that thanks to these rare metals, it could revive its collapsing economy by attracting international investors. However, unlike 2020, the West seems unwilling to buy Erdogan’s claims and instead focuses on exposing his lies and hypocrisy.