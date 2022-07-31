Pakistani politicians call for release of investigation into Imran Khans party donations





Pakistani politicians have called on election authorities to disclose an investigation into former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party over the weekend after the Financial Times reported it received banned donations from citizens and businesses strangers.

An FT article alleged that Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi used a charity cricket tournament to facilitate donations to the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party from his Dubai-based private equity group Abraaj and a family member Abu Dhabi Royal.

Pakistan prohibits foreign nationals and companies from funding political parties.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has criticized Khan while top leaders of his Pakistan Muslim League (N) party have called on the Election Commission of Pakistan to release a years-long investigation into PTI funding. Sharif replaced Khan in April after the former cricketer, who was elected prime minister in 2018, was ousted in a vote of no confidence.

I urge Imran Khan to file a defamation suit against the Financial Times for publishing an accusation article, Sharif wrote on Twitter. If he doesn’t and I’m sure he wouldn’t, it will once again prove how brazenly he lies and deceives the people of Pakistan.

The dispute over alleged foreign funding for PTI comes as Khan rides a wave of popular anger over Pakistan’s economic crisis to try to force a snap election. The PTI won crucial local elections in Punjab this month, adding to Khan’s political momentum, but PML-N leaders have used allegations of foreign funding to try to discredit him.

We have asked the Election Commission that it is your constitutional responsibility to publish this report and take action accordingly, said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a PML-N leader and former prime minister, according to Pakistans Dawn newspaper. It is up to the electoral commission to rule on the matter as soon as possible.

At a press conference on Friday, the PTI denied any wrongdoing, saying the donations it had received had been tallied and recorded. Khan told the FT that it would not be appropriate to prejudge the PTI ahead of the outcome of the election commission’s investigation.

Naqvi was arrested in the UK in 2019 and is fighting extradition to the US, which has charged him with fraud, theft and attempted bribery.

The tycoon hosted charity cricket tournaments at his estate of Wootton in Oxfordshire, UK, between 2010 and 2012. Funds paid to Wootton Cricket Ltd, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and owned by Naqvi, eventually transferred to PTI.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan, a UAE government minister and member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, donated at least $2 million.

The FT also reported that in 2016, Naqvi authorized a $20 million payment allegedly intended for Shehbaz and his brother Nawaz Sharif, who served as prime minister before Pakistan’s Supreme Court removed him over allegations of corruption. The brothers denied any knowledge of the affair.

