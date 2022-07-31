Boris and Carrie Johnson host a wedding party at the Cotswolds estate of Tory donors

Boris and Carrie Johnson celebrated their wedding at the large Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor, with guests including loyal loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries.

The outgoing Prime Minister and his wife welcomed family and friends to 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials with a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to curtail the festivities last year.

The thrice-married bride and groom, 81-year-old father Stanley Johnson and sister Rachel Johnson were there to mark his final wedding, while Australian actor Holly Valance was also seen making their way to the estate.

Political allies who were also pictured arriving included International Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith and Tory MP John Whittingdale, as well as cabinet colleagues Mr Rees-Mogg and Ms Dorries.

It has been raised whether defectors from Mr Johnson’s government will be dropped from the guest list, with former health secretary Sajid Javid among those not spotted arriving.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak and current foreign secretary Liz Truss also missed the party, both engaged in campaigning as the race for prime minister continues.

Perhaps a less welcome guest was anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray, who lined up in a road near the wedding venue with a giant banner reading Corrupt Tory Government… Get Them Out Now.

Brexit protester Steve Bray was spotted with an anti-Tory banner outside the venue (PENNSYLVANIA)

Ms Truss, on a campaign visit to Bromley, defended Mr Johnson for hosting the lavish celebrations at a time when millions are saddled with unaffordable bills.

Asked if the prime minister should focus on the crises facing the country instead of celebrating, she told reporters: I think he has a right to enjoy his marriage and I wish the best to Carrie and the whole family.

The event took place under a huge white marquee in the extensive landscaped grounds of Daylesford House in Gloucestershire. The Grade I listed mansion is owned by Anthony Bamford, chairman of construction equipment manufacturer JCB, who has donated millions to the Tories.

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley was seen heading to the wedding party on Saturday (PENNSYLVANIA)

Staff members were seen going in and out of the bunting-topped tent earlier this week as preparations for the party took place.

Guests were able to relax on hay bales and benches placed outside the marquee, and eat and drink from barrels and small tables while enjoying the view of vast meadows and orchards.

Mr and Mrs Johnson had planned to hold their wedding party at the Prime Ministers’ official country residence, Checkers, in Buckinghamshire. This led to speculation that Mr Johnson wanted to stay on as caretaker Prime Minister in order to pursue those plans, although the suggestion was rejected by Downing Street.

The couple reportedly sent reservation cards for a celebration on July 30, before deciding to change venues.

Mr and Mrs Johnson married in a low-key private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year, held in secret, in front of a small group of family and friends. This was followed by a reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street, with a limited number of guests due to coronavirus restrictions.

The couple were known to be planning to hold a bigger celebration this year after restrictions were eased.

Billionaire Lord Bamford covers at least part of the cost of the party, the Mirror reported, citing unnamed sources. This is not the first time that Mr Johnson has had the backing of JCB chairmen. During his 2019 leadership bid, which was backed by Lord Bamford, Mr Johnson knocked down a wall with a JCB excavator at the company’s Staffordshire factory, in a stunt meant to show he could push Brexit forward.

Lord Bamford’s wife, Carole Bamford, set up the upscale Daylesford Organic Farm, with a chain of shops selling her produce across London.

Mr Johnson is said to have received food from the Daylesford farm shop worth an estimated 12,500 during the pandemic, although Downing Street said he paid the cost of all food for personal consumption.

Asked about the wedding celebrations, No 10 declined to comment, saying it was a private matter.