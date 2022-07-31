August, Megawati meets with Jokowi to discuss replacing Tjahjo Kumolo





PDIP DPP Chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri is due to meet President Joko Widodo in August 2022 to discuss the replacement of Tjahjo Kumolo. FOTO/DOK.SINDOnews

JAKARTA – Chairman of DPP, Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP) Megawati Soekarnoputri is expected to hold a meeting with President Joko Widodo in August 2022. One of the topics discussed is the name of the replacement of the late Tjahjo Kumolo as Menpan-RB. – Chairman of DPP, Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP)is expected to hold a meeting with President Joko Widodo in August 2022. One of the topics discussed is the name of the replacement of the late Tjahjo Kumolo as Menpan-RB. This was revealed by the secretary general of the PDIP DPP, Hasto Kristiyanto, when he was asked about the evolution of the replacement for Tjahjo Kumolo. He said the name was still being worked on. Later, the results of the preparation of the name will be transmitted directly by Megawati Soekarnoputri to President Jokowi. However, the meeting was not only focused on discussing Tjahjo’s replacement. “At the beginning of August, Ms. Ketum will meet with Mr. President Jokowi and during this meeting it will not only be a question of the replacement of the late Mas Tjahjo,” Hasto said at the PDIP DPP office, in Jakarta, on Sunday (7/31/ 2022). Read also : Megawati’s candidate for PAN-RB minister to replace Tjahjo Kumolo Hasto said the PDIP was waiting 40 days after Tjahjo’s death to find a replacement for the PAN/RB minister. Where, 40 days later, early August 2022. “It has become part of the ethos built by the PDI to fight for respect for elders who have passed away and their replacements are made after 40 days. Of course, there will be other things to discuss when Ms. Mega meets the president,” he said. (abd)

