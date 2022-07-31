China was uncomfortable with Pakistan under Imran Khan: Reports





ISLAMABAD: Months after Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister, Islamabad’s foreign ministry received a diplomatic cable from China, saying it had offered to extend $2.3 billion at a deeply reduced interest rate, suggesting that Beijing was not happy with the former prime minister. On June 10, China offered to extend $2.3 billion at a deeply discounted interest rate. Publications like ‘Pakistan Daily’ and ‘The News International’ leaked the communication between Pakistan’s Beijing-based ambassador and the Foreign Ministry, reporting that Chinese leaders expressed their desire to work more comfortably with the new prime. Minister Shehbaz Sharif because of his past. experience with him when he was chief minister of Punjab province, the Singapore Post reported. But, it’s not just a one-sided dislike, Imran Khan has also been deemed unsuitable for his position as head of government by Chinese leaders. Because Imran Khan, as Prime Minister, was intervening between China’s objective behind the CPEC project and its implementation. Notably, in 2015, when Nawaz Sharif was Prime Minister of Pakistan, CPEC was officially launched. According to the publication, from the start, Khan was unhappy with the Chinese-led project. The lack of transparency and the possibility of corruption that China could advance through its CPEC projects would harm Pakistan and its interests, was Imran Khan’s main concern. And, this fear was expressed in categorical terms by Imran Khan’s former adviser for trade, textiles, industry and production and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, in an interview with the Financial Times based in London 9th September 2018. “The previous government did a bad job negotiation with China on CPEC – they didn’t do their homework properly and didn’t negotiate properly so they gave a lot,” Abdul Razak Dawood, the adviser to the then Prime Minister of Pakistan during his interview with the Financial Times more than three years ago “Chinese companies have had tax breaks, lots of breaks and have an unfair advantage in Pakistan ; this is one of the things we are looking at because it is not right for Pakistani companies to be disadvantaged,” Dawood added. He further said that the Pakistani government under Imran Khan would review or renegotiate the agreements reached in the under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. However, after Dawood’s interview went viral, he released a clarification on September 10, 2018, in which he stressed that Pakistan’s commitment to CPEC would not change. Although this was a major reversal by Imran Khan’s adviser, the main lines of Imran Khan’s government’s approach to CPEC remained unchanged, according to the publication. CPEC, in a report released after Imran Khan’s resignation as prime minister on April 11, said Pakistan could only complete three projects in Gwadar, while a dozen projects costing nearly $2 billion are unfinished es. Interestingly, the CPEC Authority was established by an order in 2019 by the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to show China that Pakistan would step up the pace of CPEC-related activities. Chinese authorities are not only pleased with the delay in completing CPEC projects, but have also expressed frustration when Pakistan has failed to stop attacks on Beijing nationals working in the South Asian country. South. On July 14, 2021, 13 people, including 9 Chinese engineers, were killed in an explosion on a bus traveling in the western province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Even as the dust on that massive explosion couldn’t settle, Pakistan was rocked by an attack on Chinese nationals and interests. On August 20, 2021, at least two children were killed and a Chinese national was injured in a suicide bombing in Gwadar.

