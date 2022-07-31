Politics
PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina to Inaugurate Maitree Power Project in Bangladesh | world news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are expected to jointly inaugurate the 1,320 megawatt Maitree Super Thermal Power Station when the latter travels to India for a three-day visit in the first week of September. Considered the largest power plant in Bangladesh, the coal-fired plant is being set up by Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Limited, a 50/50 joint venture between Indias NTPC and Bangladesh Power Development Board. The project is worth $1.5 billion.
While Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina is expected to visit India anytime between September 5-7 and stay there for two to three days, the Modi government has given utmost importance to the visit as Dhaka happens to be the one of India’s closest allies. Ahead of Prime Minister Hasina’s arrival in Delhi, trial between Kolkata-Chattogram-Mongla ports for India-Bangladesh trade will start to open a new chapter in bilateral relations. The first vessel from Kolkata is expected to reach Mongla on the Pashur River on August 5 carrying 16 tonnes of iron pipes in a container bound for Meghalaya using Tamabil-Dwaki border points and 8.5 tonnes of pre-foam in another container for Assam using Birbirbazaar-Srimantpur border points. This exercise will create cheaper and alternative routes for India to reach its North Eastern region while transporting import-export containers for Bangladesh.
As a close ally of India, the Modi government has also allowed the export of high-demand wheat to Bangladesh through the Hili land port in Dinajpur, which has led to a drop in the price of wheat, alleviating fears of inflation in Dhaka. India supplies almost 66% of wheat to Bangladesh, while its imports from Ukraine, around 15% each year, have been affected by the war with Russia.
Even though Bangladesh has approached the IMF for a loan, the economy and infrastructure development under Sheikh Hasina is progressing, with Bangladesh’s project expected to grow by more than 6% this fiscal year. Dhaka, like all other countries in the Indian subcontinent, has been hit by the hardening of the dollar which has made exports more expensive. However, the Bangladeshi Taka Currency is holding up against the USD against the Pakistani Rupee and Sri Lankan Rupee.
As the country prospered under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Islamic radicalization grew in Bangladesh, with Muslim Brotherhood affiliate Jamait-e-Islami playing a major role in border areas. Even though Jamaat cannot contest the elections according to the 2013 Supreme Court ruling, the group along with other radicalized groups like Hefazat-e-Islam, Jamait-ul-Mujahideen and Islamic Chhatra Shibir are playing a key role in orchestrating attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. To add fuel to the fire are the Rohingya immigrants who have been penetrated by Pakistan-based terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Toiba to create problems for the ruling Awami League party. While Sheikh Hasina will deal with Bangladesh’s economy, it is radical Islamists who could hurt his prospects in next year’s elections unless held accountable by law enforcement.
Close story
Debris from a Chinese rocket falls back to Earth a week after its launch | Video
Debris from China’s Long March-5B rocket, launched last week, fell into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, news agencies reported citing the Chinese government. The vast majority of the wreckage burned on re-entry, officials quoted by AP as saying. Several users in Malaysia have reported sightings of rocket debris on social media. One such video was shared by Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer from the Center for Astrophysics, in the United States.
Fidel Ramos, former Philippine president who overthrew the dictatorship, has died
Former Philippine President Fidel Valdez Ramos, a US-educated former general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that toppled a dictator , died on Sunday. The cause of his death was not immediately clear, but one of his longtime companions, Norman Legazpi, told The Associated Press that Ramos had been hospitalized intermittently for a heart condition in recent years, suffering from dementia.
Osama bin Laden’s family donated 1 million euros to Prince Charles Foundation: report
The family of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden have donated $1 million ($1.19 million, 1.21 million) to charity, a Sunday Times report said on Saturday. Prince Charles. The report says Prince Charles accepted the gift from Bakr Bin Laden and Shafiq – Osama Bin Laden’s half-brothers. Several advisers to Prince Charles had urged him not to accept the donation. Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak has denied any wrongdoing.
The global food crisis is looming; Zelensky says harvest could be halved by war in Ukraine
Ukraine’s president said on Sunday that the country’s harvest could be half its usual volume this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “The Ukrainian harvest this year is threatened to be half as much,” suggesting half the usual amount, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter. “Our main objective is to prevent the global food crisis caused by the Russian invasion. Cereals always find a way to be delivered alternatively,” he added.
Dominant subvariant of Omicron BA.5, Covid hospitalizations are increasing, says WHO expert
Omicron, the latest variant of concern, is dominant worldwide, said World Health Organization infectious disease epidemiologist Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, pointing out that about half of cases are linked to the sub – line BA.5. And there are other sublines of BA.5 as this virus continues to evolve, she added in a remark that could raise new concerns about a new mutation in the virus, which has killed more than 63 lakh people in two years.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/pm-modi-sheikh-hasina-to-inaugurate-maitree-power-project-in-bangladesh-101659249723040.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jokowis Travel to East Asia for Pineapples and Railways – Academia July 31, 2022
- Imran Khan urges PTI lawmakers to prepare for new elections – Pakistan July 31, 2022
- Photos: Meet tennis legend Andre Agassi .’s ex-wife July 31, 2022
- Gabrielle Union Snaps to Beyonce in Fancy Dress with Dwayne Wade – Footwear News July 31, 2022
- Jennifer Lopez Performs at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala – Hollywood Life July 31, 2022