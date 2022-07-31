PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina to Inaugurate Maitree Power Project in Bangladesh | world news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are expected to jointly inaugurate the 1,320 megawatt Maitree Super Thermal Power Station when the latter travels to India for a three-day visit in the first week of September. Considered the largest power plant in Bangladesh, the coal-fired plant is being set up by Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Limited, a 50/50 joint venture between Indias NTPC and Bangladesh Power Development Board. The project is worth $1.5 billion.

While Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina is expected to visit India anytime between September 5-7 and stay there for two to three days, the Modi government has given utmost importance to the visit as Dhaka happens to be the one of India’s closest allies. Ahead of Prime Minister Hasina’s arrival in Delhi, trial between Kolkata-Chattogram-Mongla ports for India-Bangladesh trade will start to open a new chapter in bilateral relations. The first vessel from Kolkata is expected to reach Mongla on the Pashur River on August 5 carrying 16 tonnes of iron pipes in a container bound for Meghalaya using Tamabil-Dwaki border points and 8.5 tonnes of pre-foam in another container for Assam using Birbirbazaar-Srimantpur border points. This exercise will create cheaper and alternative routes for India to reach its North Eastern region while transporting import-export containers for Bangladesh.

As a close ally of India, the Modi government has also allowed the export of high-demand wheat to Bangladesh through the Hili land port in Dinajpur, which has led to a drop in the price of wheat, alleviating fears of inflation in Dhaka. India supplies almost 66% of wheat to Bangladesh, while its imports from Ukraine, around 15% each year, have been affected by the war with Russia.

Even though Bangladesh has approached the IMF for a loan, the economy and infrastructure development under Sheikh Hasina is progressing, with Bangladesh’s project expected to grow by more than 6% this fiscal year. Dhaka, like all other countries in the Indian subcontinent, has been hit by the hardening of the dollar which has made exports more expensive. However, the Bangladeshi Taka Currency is holding up against the USD against the Pakistani Rupee and Sri Lankan Rupee.

As the country prospered under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Islamic radicalization grew in Bangladesh, with Muslim Brotherhood affiliate Jamait-e-Islami playing a major role in border areas. Even though Jamaat cannot contest the elections according to the 2013 Supreme Court ruling, the group along with other radicalized groups like Hefazat-e-Islam, Jamait-ul-Mujahideen and Islamic Chhatra Shibir are playing a key role in orchestrating attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. To add fuel to the fire are the Rohingya immigrants who have been penetrated by Pakistan-based terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Toiba to create problems for the ruling Awami League party. While Sheikh Hasina will deal with Bangladesh’s economy, it is radical Islamists who could hurt his prospects in next year’s elections unless held accountable by law enforcement.