Boris Johnson throws a lavish party at the Tory donor’s estate to celebrate his wedding





Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie celebrated the first anniversary of their marriage with a lavish party at the grounds of a multi-millionaire Tory donor. A giant white marquee has been erected at 18th century Daylesford House in the Cotswolds, owned by Lord Bamford, to host the celebrations. Supporters of the outgoing prime ministers, including Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg, have been rewarded for their loyalty with invitations to the big bucks party. Johnson’s father, Stanley, 81, and his sister Rachel were also present, as was Australian actor Holly Valance. Other political allies who joined in the festivities included Tory peer Lord Goldsmith and former cabinet minister John Whittingdale. Liz Truss, who is the favorite to succeed Johnson as prime minister, was unable to attend due to the Tory leadership campaign. Speaking in Bromley, Kent, she defended her decision to hold the party at a time when so many across the country are grappling with the cost of living crisis. She said: I think he has every right to enjoy his marriage and I wish him, Carrie and the whole family the best. Stanley Johnson arrives at Daylesford House. Beresford Hodge – PA Images via Getty Images Guests were able to relax on hay bales and benches placed outside the marquee and eat and drink from barrels and small tables while enjoying the view of vast meadows and orchards. The Johnsons originally planned to hold their wedding party at the Prime Ministers’ official country residence, Checkers, in Buckinghamshire. But that plan was scrapped following a huge political backlash. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie arrive for the official welcoming ceremony during the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps, Germany. Picture date: Sunday June 26, 2022. Stefan Rousseau via PA Wire/PA Images The couple tied the knot in a low-key private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year, held in secret, in front of a small group of family and friends. This was followed by a reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street with a limited number of guests due to coronavirus restrictions. It is understood billionaire Lord Bamford, chairman of construction equipment maker JCB, is covering at least part of the cost of the party. This isn’t the first time Johnson has benefited from his generosity. The Tory peer has backed his 2019 leadership bid, with the Prime Minister tearing down a wall with a JCB excavator at the Staffordshire company’s factory in a stunt to demonstrate he can get Brexit done. Lord Bamford’s wife, Lady Carole Bamford, set up the upscale Daylesford Organic Farm, with a chain of shops selling her produce across London. Johnson is said to have received food from the Daylesford farm store worth an estimated 12,500 during the pandemic, although Downing Street said he paid the cost of all the food for personal consumption. Asked about the wedding celebrations, No 10 declined to comment on the private matter.

