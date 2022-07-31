Politics
With his weak response to Xi Jinping’s threats, Biden may have just thrown Taiwan under the bus
US President Joe Bidens’ volatility on the Taiwan issue has just plunged the island nation into an unprecedented state of crisis. We’ve seen Biden touch both extremes of Taiwanese politics in equally humiliating ways over a span of a few months. This has led to growing concern in the United States over the fate of Taiwan.
In May, the US President made a dangerous statement. When asked if he was ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan, Biden nonchalantly replied yes. He had, in fact, said: This is the commitment we made. It was, of course, a blunder on Bidens’ part. The official position is that the United States abandoned its commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979 itself and has since provided informal assistance to the island nation in defending itself against a possible Chinese invasion. Bidens’ remarks then risked a possible confrontation between Washington and Beijing while throwing Taiwan under the bus. Later, the White House had to go into damage control mode and clarify that US policy remained unchanged.
Yet Biden has managed to expose Taiwan to an even greater threat. This time around, Biden has not made the reckless pledge to defend the island nation and get involved militarily. On the contrary, this time he dropped the ball on the Taiwanese front. In a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden appeared to give in to Beijing’s demands on Taiwan as the United States grows concerned about the fate of the self-governing islands. Looking back, it seems Xi Jinping’s threats forced Biden to bow down.
Visit to Pelosis and abject surrender of Bidens
Taiwan has suddenly re-emerged as a source of friction between China and the United States. It all started with speculation about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan in August. The visit would not be unprecedented as Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich also visited the self-governing island in 1997.
However, it is also true that a lot has changed in the last 25 years. The China of 2022 is not really the same as the China of 1997. Its leaders are now much more sensitive to the Taiwan question and show much more willingness to use military force for the reunification of Taiwan with mainland China. . China has, in part, benefited from the benevolence of Western leaders like Joe Biden under whose leadership China-US trade relations flourished in the 21st century.
Therefore, Pelosis surmised that his visit to the self-governing island sparked harsh and nasty remarks from Beijing. The Chinese Foreign Ministry reacted impetuously. He said: If the United States insists on taking the wrong path, China will certainly take resolute and vigorous measures to firmly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Foreign Office added: “The United States must bear full responsibility for any consequences caused by this.
What the Chinese Foreign Ministry said is only the tip of the iceberg, however, and CCP-affiliated commentators seemed to go deeper. Hu Xijin, a former editor of the Global Times, a Chinese state media outlet and a particularly belligerent voice in China, said, “If the United States can’t hold her back, let China hold her back and punish her.” He added, [The Chinese] The Air Force will surely make his visit a disgrace to itself and to the United States.
So the world literally saw a former CCP affiliate threaten one of the top US officials and force the Biden administration to abandon Taiwan. A military power like the United States simply could not afford to back down in the face of exaggerated threats from a loudmouthed former editor. And for once, we saw a hint of bipartisan unity in the US Congress, with Republicans and Democrats throwing their weight behind Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and urging her to continue her visit to Taiwan.
Still, Biden doesn’t seem to echo popular sentiment in the United States. The Biden administration was found working behind the scenes to somehow prevent Pelosi from visiting the self-governing island. Biden appeared to shoot the Pentagons over the shoulder for canceling Pelosis’ high-profile visit. He even said that US military officials thought it was not a good idea for her to go to Taiwan just yet.
On the other hand, Pelosi clarified, I think what the president was saying was that maybe the military was afraid that my plane would be shot down or something. I do not know exactly. Yet Bidens’ final act is what appears to be handing Taiwan to China on a platter.
How Biden left Taiwan
As if Bidens’ public suggestion to Pelosi wasn’t enough, the US president also appeared to sacrifice Taiwan’s defense during a phone call with his Chinese counterpart.
It was a long phone call of 2 hours 17 minutes to be precise. A White House statement said Biden stressed that US policy had not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and justice. stability in the Taiwan Strait.
The statement added that the purpose of the call was to responsibly manage our differences and work together where our interests align. However, it is Beijing’s statement that seems rather worrying. According to the statement, Xi highlighted the Chinese claim to the island. The Foreign Office said: Those who play with fire will perish by it. The ministry added: “Hopefully the United States will come clean on this.
And in response, all the Biden administration could say was that it was managing differences and working together. This is the most unequivocal statement of Taiwan’s sacrifice from Bidens. His weak response
Loud threats from Xi Jinping are sure to encourage Beijing to come up with plans to invade Taiwan.
Akshay Narang is a columnist who writes about international affairs and developments in the defense sector. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.
