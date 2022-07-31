Non-negotiable, Jokowi removes honorary civil servants from 2023





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) assures that the plan to abolish temporary workers in central and regional governments from next year is not a sudden policy. The Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform’s human resources assistant, Alex Denni, said the policy had been in place since 2005, when there was an increase in the number of honorary workers. “Actually, it’s not definitive. But it’s been since 2005. It’s the inventory,” he told CNBC Indonesia some time ago. He explained that initially in 2005, there were only 900,000 honorary workers in all government agencies. Then about 860,000 honorary workers were appointed as civil servants. So the rest should be 40,000 honorary workers in government agencies. However, once the data was re-recorded, there was an increase in the number of temporary workers to 600,000 or a more than 10-fold increase from the original number. Since then, the government has banned agencies from recruiting temporary workers. This means that the government has long made plans for the process of eliminating these honorary workers. “In fact, government agencies have been prohibited from hiring honorary and other staff since 2005, through PP 48 of 2005 in Article 8. So it was a very long process,” Alex said. Then, the swelling of the number of honorary workers in each agency finally prompted the government to enact Law 5/2014 on the Civil State Apparatus. In the rules, there are only two categories of ASN, namely PNS and PPPK. This law was later revealed to be government regulation number 49 of 2018 regarding the management of government employees with labor agreements (PPPK). In this regulation, it is stipulated that honorary workers will complete their duties no later than 2023. After that, it is hoped that there will be no more honorary workers in government agencies. “The PP is a derivative of the law that must be enforced,” he said. The winners have the opportunity to participate in the selection of future civil servants (CPNS). However, if you are unsuccessful, there is another option, which is to become an employee. outsourcing in accordance with labor regulations. “Replaced outsourcing“, Satya Pratama, head of legal public relations and cooperation of the State Civil Service Agency (BKN) told CNBC Indonesia a while ago. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Be ready! Retired civil servants can get IDR 1 billion, will it be disbursed by 2022? (mg/mg)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20220731172551-4-359958/tidak-bisa-ditawar-lagi-jokowi-hapus-pns-honorer-mulai-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos