Donald Trump slams Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan’s prisoner swap for arms dealer





Former President Donald Trump has slammed a reported plan to trade a Russian arms dealer for the freedom of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan during an appearance at the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show Friday, saying the deal “doesn’t seem very cheap.”

Driving the news: It was reported earlier this week that the Biden administration was trading Russian national Viktor Bout who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for supplying weapons to a terrorist organization and plotting to kill Americans for the release of Griner and Whelan.

What they’re saying: Trump blamed Griner for her detention, repeatedly saying Griner traveled to Russia “laden with drugs.”

“They’re very vigilant about drugs. They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now they were supposed to get her out,” Trump said. world. Killed many Americans. Killed a lot of people. And he’s going to get a free card and was going to have it,” Trump said, referring to Bout. suppose she admitted it without too much force because that’s what it is, and it sure doesn’t seem like a very good job, does it?” potentially spoiled person walks into Russia full of drugs,” Trump said.

The big picture: Griner, who has been jailed since February, pleaded guilty earlier this month to Russian drug charges of up to 10 years in prison.

However, Griner said there was “no intention” to break the law by introducing vape cartridges containing hash oil to Russia. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/07/31/donald-trump-brittney-griner-prisoner-swap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos