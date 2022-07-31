What to expect from the DOJ investigation into Donald Trump





In the history of our country, no attorney general has ever prosecuted a former president in federal court for crimes committed while in office.

The January 6 congressional hearings credibly present a damning narrative that then-President Donald Trump was the driving force behind a massive conspiracy to obstruct justice, interfere with official Congressional proceedings on the 6 January and to defraud the citizens of the United States of a fair election. results.

While there appears to be little in the hearings that would undermine a successful criminal prosecution of the former president, the hearings also do not guarantee a successful prosecution.

Unlike congressional hearings, in a criminal prosecution, the former president will challenge any evidence prosecutors hope to present to a jury in a criminal trial. The process will test the credibility, biases and recollections of witnesses. Federal rules of evidence may exclude certain key evidence or testimony disclosed in the January 6 hearings. In all US courtrooms, the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and the burden of proof is on the prosecution. No matter what we may think of Trump’s actions on January 6, the picture before 12 open-minded jurors may look very different once the defense presents its case.

Some have criticized the pace of the Justice Department’s investigation, while others insist the public record already clearly supports an indictment and likely conviction of the former president. As for the timing, it appears that the investigation is proceeding in a deliberate, careful and methodical manner. In fairness to potential targets, the work of any federal investigation is confidential. Grand jury proceedings require confidentiality. The investigation will take as long as necessary. The Attorney General will only make a charging decision, whether it takes six weeks or six months, after collecting and analyzing all the evidence, including the work of the January 6 committee.

GM guidelines regarding when to pursue near an election are guidelines only. Certainly, these guidelines are important to maintain a degree of uniformity among federal prosecutions and to protect the department’s reputation from accusations of patronage and bias. Ultimately, however, the Attorney General has broad discretion, guided by what is in the interests of justice.

Whether Congress makes a criminal referral of former President Trump to the Justice Department will matter little in Garland’s final decision. For example, Congress may decide that the facts support a dismissal, but may refuse to do so for fear that its work will appear political. No one should expect the Attorney General to blindly follow the decisions or recommendations of the committee or be constrained by regulations intended to guide the decisions of line prosecutors in routine cases across the country.

Finally, the midterm elections will not dictate the timing or the Attorney General’s decision. Members of the Jan. 6 committee may feel a sense of urgency to complete its work given widely reported views that Republicans will regain control of the House and then disband the committee or undermine its work. Whatever happens in November, the department will continue their investigation and Garland will make a decision based on the evidence.

As for the strength of the government’s case, only Garland and his team of highly experienced prosecutors can better assess what crimes they can prove were committed, if any, by the former president and others. They have tools that individuals and congressional committees do not have to gather evidence and compel testimony.

One of the main reasons for punishing criminal acts is to discourage future behavior. Here, the nature of the possible offenses is serious and demands accountability. This is particularly relevant here given the growing signs that former President Trump intends to run for office again. Even if a future prosecution fails, the investigation and trial will still likely provide a powerful deterrent in the future.

There are other serious issues facing our country today, from abortion and gun rights to the growing threat from China and war in Ukraine. Our government leaders must focus on these internal and external challenges. A trial of former President Trump will dominate the news and capture the attention of the public and likely our government leaders for months. President Gerald Ford pardoned former President Richard Nixon for acts related to the Watergate break-in, in part because Ford believed it was time for the nation to move on and heal. He thought it best to wield the sovereign’s power to forgive Nixon’s transgressions. President Biden has the power to do the same if he chooses, but granting a pardon is neither within the attorney general’s purview nor within his discretion. The Attorney General’s job is to prosecute wrongdoing, no matter how popular or unpopular.

Merrick Garland enjoys a reputation for integrity and courage. I expect him to be fair in his charging decision against former President Trump, as he would any other potential defendant. However, I suspect that here he will proceed with extra caution. If the government is prosecuting a former president, the government should be particularly confident of its success.

Attorney General Garland will make his charging decision at a time of his choosing. He will not make this decision in a vacuum, nor will he rely solely on his own experiences. He will consult and listen to the views and recommendations of his management team. He will assess all the evidence collected by the January 6 committee and Justice Department investigators.

Regardless of the decision, at some point, Garland should explain how her decision advances the rule of law and champion it to the American people, Congress, and Justice Department staff. He will have to explain his decision for the story.

Alberto Gonzales was the 80th United States Attorney General and Advisor to the President in the George W. Bush administration. He is now Dean and Emeritus Doyle Rogers Professor of Law at Belmont University College of Law.

