Politics
Boris and Carrie Johnson throw a lavish wedding party for family and friends
Boris Johnson threw one of his last parties as Prime Minister with a rally at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor.
The celebration belatedly marked his marriage to Carrie Johnson, with guests including her sister Rachel, her father Stanley and arch-loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries.
The outgoing Prime Minister and his wife welcomed family and friends to 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their wedding with a wider circle, after the Covid crisis forced them to scale down the festivities last year.
There has been some controversy over where the event will take place, after the Johnsons originally planned to hold the event at the Prime Ministers’ official country residence, Checkers.
This had led to suggestions that Mr Johnson wanted to stay on as caretaker Prime Minister partly to use the venue, although this was denied by Downing Street.
The celebration was also mocked for being just another party after the Prime Minister was largely ousted by the partygate scandal.
Political allies who were also seen arriving included Tory Lord Zac Goldsmith and Tory MP John Whittingdale, as well as Cabinet colleagues Mr Rees-Mogg and Ms Dorries.
Thrice-married Mr Johnson’s father Stanley, 81, was there to mark his son’s final wedding, while Australian actor Holly Valance was also seen entering the estate.
There were questions about whether defectors from Mr Johnsons government would be dropped from the guest list, with former health secretary Sajid Javid being one of those not spotted.
A helicopter was also seen arriving at the scene.
One man who attended despite not being welcome was anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray, who stood in a road near the wedding venue with a giant banner reading the corrupt Tory government.
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss missed the party as they were campaigning to replace the prime minister.
Ms Truss, on a campaign visit to Bromley, defended Mr Johnson for holding the lavish celebrations at a time when millions are grappling with a worsening cost of living crisis.
Asked if Mr Johnson should focus on such crises facing the country instead of celebrating, she told reporters: I think he has a right to enjoy his marriage and I wish him the best, Carrie and all the family.
The event was held under a huge white marquee on the extensive landscaped grounds of Daylesford House in Gloucestershire.
The Grade I listed mansion is owned by Lord Bamford, chairman of construction equipment manufacturer JCB, who has donated millions to the Tories.
Staff members were seen going in and out of the bunting-topped tent this week in preparation for the party.
Man charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte, who was stabbed in the street
Guests could relax on hay bales and benches outside the marquee and eat and drink from barrels and small tables, while admiring the scenery of vast meadows and orchards.
The Johnsons are believed to have sent save date cards ahead of the celebration, before deciding to switch venues.
They had married in a low-key, private and secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year, in front of a small group of family and friends.
This was followed by a reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street with a limited number of guests amid restrictions during the pandemic.
But they had long planned to hold a bigger celebration this year after the rules were relaxed.
Billionaire Lord Bamford is covering at least part of the cost of the party, according to the Mirror.
But this is not the first time that Mr Johnson, whose finances are not considered to be in better shape, has had the backing of JCB chairmen.
The Tory peer has backed his 2019 leadership bid, with Mr Johnson knocking down a wall with a JCB excavator in Staffordshire showing he will push Brexit forward.
Asked about the wedding celebrations, No 10 declined to comment on the private matter.
You have a story? Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] Or you can submit your videos and photos here.
For more stories like this, check out ournews.
Follow Metro.co.uk on Twitter and Facebook for the latest updated news. You can now also receive items from Metro.co.uk directly to your device. Sign up for our daily push alerts here.
MORE: Puppy gate had to be made for Boris Johnson to stop him breaking social distancing rules
Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/07/31/boris-and-carrie-johnson-host-lavish-wedding-party-for-family-and-friends-17098227/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jokowis Travel to East Asia for Pineapples and Railways – Academia July 31, 2022
- Imran Khan urges PTI lawmakers to prepare for new elections – Pakistan July 31, 2022
- Photos: Meet tennis legend Andre Agassi .’s ex-wife July 31, 2022
- Gabrielle Union Snaps to Beyonce in Fancy Dress with Dwayne Wade – Footwear News July 31, 2022
- Jennifer Lopez Performs at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala – Hollywood Life July 31, 2022