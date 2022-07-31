Boris and Carrie Johnson throw a lavish wedding party for family and friends

Guests arriving at the lavish party at a Tory donor mansion (Photo: Reuters/PA/London News Pictures)

Boris Johnson threw one of his last parties as Prime Minister with a rally at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor.

The celebration belatedly marked his marriage to Carrie Johnson, with guests including her sister Rachel, her father Stanley and arch-loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries.

The outgoing Prime Minister and his wife welcomed family and friends to 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their wedding with a wider circle, after the Covid crisis forced them to scale down the festivities last year.

There has been some controversy over where the event will take place, after the Johnsons originally planned to hold the event at the Prime Ministers’ official country residence, Checkers.

This had led to suggestions that Mr Johnson wanted to stay on as caretaker Prime Minister partly to use the venue, although this was denied by Downing Street.

The celebration was also mocked for being just another party after the Prime Minister was largely ousted by the partygate scandal.

Political allies who were also seen arriving included Tory Lord Zac Goldsmith and Tory MP John Whittingdale, as well as Cabinet colleagues Mr Rees-Mogg and Ms Dorries.

Rachel Johnson arrives at her brothers’ event (Picture: LNP)



A helicopter flew into Daylesford House in Gloucestershire, but it was unclear who was on board (Picture: PA)



Stanley Johnson, 81, drove in for his thrice-married son’s celebrations (Picture: PA)

Thrice-married Mr Johnson’s father Stanley, 81, was there to mark his son’s final wedding, while Australian actor Holly Valance was also seen entering the estate.

There were questions about whether defectors from Mr Johnsons government would be dropped from the guest list, with former health secretary Sajid Javid being one of those not spotted.

A helicopter was also seen arriving at the scene.

One man who attended despite not being welcome was anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray, who stood in a road near the wedding venue with a giant banner reading the corrupt Tory government.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss missed the party as they were campaigning to replace the prime minister.



Arch-loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg was also present (Photo: Reuters)



The grounds of Daylesford House, owned by JCB Chairman Lord Bamford (Picture: PA)



Guests could relax on bales of hay set up around the marquee (Picture: PA)

Ms Truss, on a campaign visit to Bromley, defended Mr Johnson for holding the lavish celebrations at a time when millions are grappling with a worsening cost of living crisis.

Asked if Mr Johnson should focus on such crises facing the country instead of celebrating, she told reporters: I think he has a right to enjoy his marriage and I wish him the best, Carrie and all the family.

The event was held under a huge white marquee on the extensive landscaped grounds of Daylesford House in Gloucestershire.

The Grade I listed mansion is owned by Lord Bamford, chairman of construction equipment manufacturer JCB, who has donated millions to the Tories.

Staff members were seen going in and out of the bunting-topped tent this week in preparation for the party.







Guests could relax on hay bales and benches outside the marquee and eat and drink from barrels and small tables, while admiring the scenery of vast meadows and orchards.

The Johnsons are believed to have sent save date cards ahead of the celebration, before deciding to switch venues.

They had married in a low-key, private and secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year, in front of a small group of family and friends.

This was followed by a reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street with a limited number of guests amid restrictions during the pandemic.

But they had long planned to hold a bigger celebration this year after the rules were relaxed.

Billionaire Lord Bamford is covering at least part of the cost of the party, according to the Mirror.

But this is not the first time that Mr Johnson, whose finances are not considered to be in better shape, has had the backing of JCB chairmen.

The Tory peer has backed his 2019 leadership bid, with Mr Johnson knocking down a wall with a JCB excavator in Staffordshire showing he will push Brexit forward.

Asked about the wedding celebrations, No 10 declined to comment on the private matter.

