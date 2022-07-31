Trump Inc. has no trouble finding business partnersExBulletin





Former President Trump’s legal troubles haven’t stopped him from finding partners and clients for his business ventures. A Saudi-backed golf tour is the latest example.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

This week, former President Donald Trump kicked off an upstart golf tournament at his Bedminster club, NJ LIV Golf is Saudi Arabia’s well-funded attempt to challenge the PGA, professional golf’s longtime dominating tour. After the departure, Trump defended his relationship with the tournament’s backers.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: Well, I’ve known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia, and they’ve been my friends for a long time. They have invested in many American companies. They own large percentages of many, many American companies. And frankly, what they do for golf is so awesome.

RASCOE: It’s also great for Trump’s bottom line. NPR’s Andrea Bernstein joins us to discuss the course of Trump’s business during a period of increasing scrutiny by Congress and the Justice Department. Hello.

ANDREA BERNSTEIN, BYLINE: Hello, Ayesha. It’s great to be with you.

RASCOE: First, tell us about this tournament. Like, how did Trump come to harbor it?

BERNSTEIN: Let’s go back to the days following the January 6 attack on the Capitol. There was a time when Donald Trump was widely condemned. Congressional Republicans criticized him. Cabinet members resigned. And in some ways, especially for Trump, private sector trading partners have started to drift away. And one was the Professional Golf Association, the PGA, which had planned to hold a tournament in Bedminster in 2022. But instead it released a statement that, in quotes, “would harm the PGA of America brand. “. And the way people read that at the time was that Trump’s business was in real trouble. But then Trump hitched his own star to the LIV Tour, which is a rival to the PGA. LIV is funded by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which is overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS.

RASCOE: I remember, after covering Trump in the White House, he had this relationship with MBS, and it was already very controversial. And I see that he decided to continue despite the controversy, right?

BERNSTEIN: So for Trump, this controversy is already factored into his trade decision. So even though while he was president his own intelligence services traced the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi directly to bin Salman, Trump did not accept their findings. Now Trump is already facing another round of criticism, this time from some families of 9/11 victims who claim part of the responsibility for the terror attacks lies with the Saudis.

Even with all of this, Trump gets two things out of it. He’s making money and he’s getting revenge on the PGA. In a nutshell, this is how Trump keeps his business going. His company was indicted for fraud. He is being watched for trying to overthrow democracy. But there is always someone, like the Saudis, who will ignore this.

RASCOE: Other than golf, how is his business doing?

BERNSTEIN: Well, take the hotel he operated in Washington. Almost every hotel analyst in the industry said Trump paid too much for it, never had a viable business model for it, took on too much, and got into too much debt. But he was able to find a buyer for the Trump International Hotel for more than he paid. And he was also able to find a bank to refinance his mortgage at Trump Tower in New York, despite what banks tend to avoid. They call it political exposure.

RASCOE: Trump was photographed with several items displaying the presidential seal over the weekend. Is it a problem?

BERNSTEIN: Well, it’s against federal law to use the seal in a way that gives, in quotes, “a false impression of sponsorship by the U.S. government.” But it’s another example of how Trump is using the presidency to boost his brand. He also continues to receive significant revenue from the Republican Party and candidates who regularly host events at his properties. He still gets his legal fees funded by the RNC and even has a bar and grill at Trump Tower in New York called 45, which also has a logo reminiscent of the presidential seal.

RASCOE: What about his social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group?

BERNSTEIN: So that’s the entity that owns Truth Social, and there’s a business logic to that. Trump therefore had a huge following on Twitter before he was suspended following the Capitol attack. But in this case, it looks like the backers broke the rules. And now they face several investigations, including by federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission. However – and this is key – even if regulators block this funding route, there could be other funders who come forward and have their own reasons for supporting Trump’s media company, who are insensitive to what you might call the normal rules of the team business world. And I think that brings us back to the January 6 committee hearings and the information they put out. In politics, Trump has been able to continue to find people who will align themselves with him regardless. And that’s also true in business. And as long as it’s true, it continues.

RASCOE: This is Andrea Bernstein from NPR. Thanks a lot.

BERNSTEIN: It’s great talking to you.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE “MOON OF LITTLE PEOPLE”)

Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/07/31/1114758960/trump-inc-isnt-having-trouble-finding-business-partners The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos