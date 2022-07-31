Pakistan again on the road to political crisis. Courtsey: Imran Khan’s victory in Punjab | world news





Pakistan is heading for an inevitable political crisis after the landslide victory of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the by-election recently held in Punjab province. Out of a total of 20 provincial seats, the PTI won 15 seats in the national territory of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), which was only able to obtain four seats.

This result sufficiently weakened the nine-party coalition government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), including the PML-N. Immediately after the results were announced, Imran Khan called for snap elections to the National Assembly (NA) in Pakistan. This demand is the main bone of contention and will lead to increased political uncertainty and possible street violence if the ruling coalition ignores Khan’s demands.

The PML-N lost Punjab after recent poll results and could see Hamza Sharif ousted as chief minister on July 22. It is understood in Pakistan that whoever rules Punjab rules the country.

As a result, if the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) coalition returns to power in the province, the government led by Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad may not survive for long.

Besides failing politically, the ruling PDM alliance has failed to manage the country’s declining economy. In such a situation, the powerful military establishment can get rid of the PDM government.

However, the coalition partners have shown no signs of holding a snap election and are looking forward to completing the term until the middle of next year. That won’t sit well with Imran Khan who is much more confident after the recent win in Punjab.

Khan went with all guns against the PDM coalition parties, the military and Pakistan’s electoral commission after his embarrassing ousting from power in April. His narrative against state institutions and “foreign conspiracy” propaganda targeting the United States resonates well with voters in both urban and rural constituencies.

The results of the by-elections in Punjab underline that the Khan factor, which had prevailed in the 2018 elections, again helped the PTI to influence the electorate massively.

While the PDM government is struggling to sell anything of substance to the people of Pakistan, who are facing a severe food and energy crisis and long power outages. The ruling coalition has also failed to revive the stalled International Monetary Fund bailout program, which has heightened economic uncertainty in the country.

After Punjab’s defeat, PML-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said in a statement that the party had paid the price for “difficult decisions” made by the coalition government that came to power in April.

Nevertheless, the two main political parties – PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) – of the PDM coalition are not in favor of holding early elections because they fear unfavorable results. The two parties have reportedly agreed to postpone the general elections until the middle of next year in order to give the PDM some breathing space to make “populist” decisions, carry out key electoral reforms, improve the country’s economic prospects and find legal ways to target Imran Khan and his main party leaders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the “long overdue” judgment in the banned funding case, previously called the foreign funding case, against the PTI. The ECP reserved its verdict last month.

In a speech to his party’s supporters on July 18, Imran Khan criticized the ECP for its “partiality” and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja for allegedly favoring the PML-N in the battles. elections.

These allegations and counter-allegations of Khan’s PDM and PTI are likely to deteriorate the political environment in Pakistan. Consequently, Pakistan faces an increased risk of financial default amid growing political uncertainty.

What is also noteworthy here is that the selection process for the new Chief of Army Staff in Pakistan will begin in the coming months, with General Qamar Javed Bajwa having decided not to seek the “second ” extension.

Therefore, it seems unlikely that the PDM leadership will miss the opportunity to select the new army chief, who could in some ways help their government meet the “challenge” of Imran Khan.

Khan, on the other hand, is pressuring the election commission to hold snap polls, possibly before October this year, so he can choose the new army chief after he returns to power in Islamabad.

Moreover, he believes that new elections are the only solution to Pakistan’s economic problems. But in addition to the rhetoric, the PTI is also profiting from the downfall of PML-N, which has been accused of making “difficult decisions” for the country’s economy.

A day after the announcement of the results of the by-elections in Punjab, the Pakistani rupee fell by 4.25 PKR in a single day and hit an “all-time low” at 215.20 PKR against the US dollar – an immediate consequence ongoing political unrest in the country.

As Imran Khan feels vindicated after defeating PML-N in Punjab, Pakistan’s economy is rapidly heading for disaster. With more political uncertainty on the horizon, neither the PDM government led by Shehbaz Sharif nor the eventual return to power of Khan can bring relief to the desperate people of Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistan-again-on-the-path-of-a-political-crisis-courtsey-imran-khans-punjab-win-2491701.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

