Xi Jinping expresses sympathy to BBM over earthquake losses

Chinese President Xi Jinping has conveyed his country’s sympathy to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following the devastation caused by the magnitude 7 earthquake that shook Luzon on July 27.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and on his own behalf, Xi expressed deep condolences over the deaths and expressed sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said.

The Chinese leader also expressed his belief that under the leadership of Marcos and the Philippine government, people in earthquake-hit areas will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said a total of 82,336 families, equivalent to 314,161 people, were affected by the strong quake.

The council confirmed 357 injured due to the earthquake, 355 were from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and the rest from the Cagayan Valley.

Several roads and bridges were also damaged at an estimated cost of 400 million pula as of July 29.

There are also several cultural and heritage sites in Abra and Ilocos Sur that have been badly damaged, including centuries-old churches such as Tayum Church and Sta. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Vigan Cathedral, Bell Tower of Vigan, Catherine of Alexandria Church, Vigan Cathedral, Catherine of Alexandria Church, Vigan Cathedral

Marcos emphasized the importance of disaster-proof communities.

In a video uploaded to his official Facebook page on Sunday, Marcos pledged that his administration will ensure the immediate restoration of damaged structures.

These have been destroyed and must be restored immediately. This is why we must have disaster-proof planning in all the structures we will build, including roads, buildings, heritage sites, schools, hospitals and dwelling houses,” a- he said in Filipino.

Some 12,645 homes in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera and Metro Manila were classified as “partially damaged”, while another 157 were destroyed.

Marcos commended national government agencies and local government units for their earthquake response efforts. He also thanked the individuals who helped the government to help the victims.

Marcos stressed the need to step up disaster response and preparedness, as the Philippines is located along the typhoon belt, hit by about 20 storms a year, and the so-called “ring of fire”, where Volcanic eruptions and earthquakes often occur.

We are also very exposed to the effects of climate change. We are prone to disasters, so we must not be unprepared,” he said.

Marcos reiterated that the immediate adoption of the Reserve Officer Training Corps’ mandatory curriculum, this time for high school students instead of the college level, would help train and mobilize young people in an emergency, including emergency preparedness. disasters and capacity building for risk-related situations. .

Meanwhile, a magnitude 4.7 aftershock hit Cabugao, Ilocos Sur on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tectonic earthquake had a depth of 2 kilometers and was felt at Intensity 5 at Dolores, Abra and at Intensity 4 at Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the president had instructed the department to inspect schools and hospitals for any damage caused by the earthquake that could endanger students, teachers, patients and healthcare workers.

The president has asked us to assess other public buildings, including school buildings and hospitals, he said.

Earlier, the Department of Public Works and Highways reported 491.117 million pesos in infrastructure damage in the Cordillera region as a result of the earthquake.

To date, Bonoan said, only two hospitals in Abra have been restricted to the public.

There are one or two hospitals that we have barred people from entering because we want further technical assessment, he said.

He said the DPWH was also coordinating with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) efforts to rehabilitate and restore historic sites and structures damaged by the earthquake.

Bonoan said DPWH rapid response teams are currently clearing and reopening the two remaining national roads that are closed to traffic.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday advised the public affected by the July 27 magnitude 7 earthquake to continue to follow health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

The DOH said Health Development Centers (CHDs) as well as local government units are on the ground to help as needed.