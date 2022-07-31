Donald Trump says US shouldn’t have to bail out Brittney Griner





Trump called the WNBA player “spoiled” and said she knew what she was doing.

Last week, Brittney Griner received some good news. The basketball star has been detained in Russia since March after being arrested for drug trafficking. For months, dozens of public figures have come to the defense of the Phoenix Mercury player, urging the government to help secure her freedom. In response, the Biden administration announced it would trade Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

In an effort to provide an update on the matter, Congressman Colin Allred told TMZ, “I think it’s a matter of time, but I think it’s going to get done.” Some citizens were thrilled with the news, but one person in particular didn’t like the exchange too much. During an interview for The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton, Donald Trump did not hold back on the situation.

“She walked in there, high on drugs,” the former president said, “into hostile territory where they’re very vigilant on drugs – and she got caught.” He went to question the exchange, because it is said that Viktor Bout is a dangerous man. “We’re supposed to take her out for an absolute killer – one of the biggest arms dealers in the world,” he added.

Later in his rant, the 76-year-old berated Griner, hinting that she should be held accountable for her actions. “She knew…and she admitted it without too much force because that’s how it is.” He also called Griner “potentially spoiled,” considering she’s going to be released despite breaking the law.

Listen to the conversation below. Do you agree or disagree with Trump? Sound off in the comments.

