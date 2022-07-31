‘PM Modi will be BJP’s candidate for prime minister in 2024 elections,’ says Amit Shah





In a key update, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the farewell session of the two-day joint national executive meeting of different BJP Morchas in Patna on Sunday and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Prime Minister once again and lead the election campaign across the country. HM Shah also informed that Saffron Party and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) will contest elections together in Lok Sabha polls in 2024 and Addressing the meeting, Shah said, “BJP-JDU will contest elections together in 2024, Narendra Modi will be BJP’s candidate for prime minister.” Earlier, National General Secretary Arun Singh also informed that in the 2024 general election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister’s candidate. Speaking to ANI, Arun Singh said: “The 2024 elections will be held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he will again be the prime minister of the country. We have decided to conduct the elections together in 2024 as well than in 2025 in Bihar.” Meanwhile, the BJP has reportedly started preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to its sources, the saffron party has formed a team to capitalize on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during electoral rallies near the polls. Sources close to the party revealed on Thursday that the BJP expects to repeat the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP plans to repeat historic Lok Sabha victory in 2019 The saffron party expects to continue the glory of the NDA in the elections and will seek to replicate its victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Modi had organized more than 100 rallies and traveled about a lakh kilometers across the country during the 2019 election campaign. The formation of the group also came days after the Minister of Union Insider Amit Shah assured his party staff that the BJP would become the largest political party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

