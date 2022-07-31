China was mean to Pakistan under Imran Khan: report





Islamabad, July 31: A few months after the ousting of Pakistani Terek-Insaf chief Imran Khan from the post of prime minister, the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad received a diplomatic cable from China offering 2.3 billion dollars at greatly reduced interest rates. said. Satisfied with the Prime Minister. On June 10, China offered him a US$2.3 billion loan at significantly reduced interest rates.

Publications such as ‘Pakistan Daily’ and ‘The News International’ have leaked communications between the Beijing-based Pakistani ambassador and the Foreign Ministry, suggesting Chinese leaders are more comfortable working with the new prime. Minister Shebaz Sharif. He reportedly expressed a desire for the Singapore Post to report on his experience with him when he was Prime Minister of Punjab.

But it was not just a one-sided dislike, Imran Khan was also deemed by Chinese leaders unfit for the post of head of government. Because Imran Khan, as Prime Minister, was intervening between China’s objectives behind the CPEC project and its implementation. Pakistan: Two cafes in the parliament building have been closed after cockroaches were found in food.

Notably, CPEC was officially launched in 2015 when Nawaz Sharif was Prime Minister of Pakistan. From the outset, Khan was unhappy with the Chinese-led project, according to the publication. The lack of transparency and the possible corruption that China could advance through its CPEC project could harm Pakistan and its interests were Imran son Khan’s main concern.

And that fear was voiced by Abdul Razak Dawood, Imran Khan’s former adviser on trade, textiles, industry, production and investment, in an interview with the London-based Financial Times on September 9, 2018.

The previous administration negotiated badly with China on the CPEC.

Chinese companies enjoy tax incentives, receive many incentives and have an unfair advantage in Pakistan. It’s one of the things we do,” Dawood added.

He further said that the Pakistani government under Imran Khan will review or renegotiate the agreements reached under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

However, after Dawood’s interview went viral, he issued a clarification on September 10, 2018, emphasizing that Pakistan’s commitment to CPEC remains unchanged. This was a major shift on the part of Imran Khan’s advisers, but according to the publication, the outline of Imran Khan’s government’s approach to his CPEC has not changed.

In a report released after Imran Khan resigned as prime minister on April 11, CPEC officials said Pakistan could only complete three projects in Gwadar, at a cost of nearly $2 billion. He said 12 projects remained unfinished. Interestingly, the CPEC body was established in 2019 by the then-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government through an order to show China that Pakistan would step up its CPEC-related activities.

Chinese officials were not only pleased with the delay in completing the CPEC project, but also expressed frustration over Pakistan’s failure to end its attacks on Beijingers working in the South Asian country.

On July 14, 2021, 13 people, including nine Chinese engineers, were killed in a bus explosion while traveling in the western province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Even though the dust from this massive explosion could not subside, Pakistan was shaken by the attack on the Chinese people and interests. On August 20, 2021, a suicide bombing in Gwadar killed at least two of his children and injured a Chinese citizen.

