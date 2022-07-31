Donald Trump denounces the “political” decision to remove “the incredible” One America News





Donald Trump has criticized Verizon’s decision to drop the right-wing One America News (OAN) network.

Verizon confirmed last week that it would stop carrying OAN on its Fios TV service starting July 31.

The move means OAN, a staunchly pro-Trump channel that has been accused of promoting the former president’s baseless claims about the 2020 election, is left with almost no TV providers.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform, launched after he was banned from Twitter and other sites following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol early Sunday to denounce Verizon’s decision as “purely political.”

“One America News (OAN) is AMAZING, with great ratings and a REALLY loyal audience,” he wrote.

“Although it’s so good, VERIZON, for purely political reasons, will be terminating OAN at the end of this month. Isn’t this ‘stuff’ supposed to be illegal?”

Trump added that “the good news is that the owners and management of One America News are smart and very wise. They will find out!”

Verizon Fios was the largest pay-TV provider still carrying OAN after DirecTV declined to renew contact with the network earlier this year, according to the Daily Beast.

The outlet first reported that Verizon was dropping OAN after it was unable to reach an agreement with the owners of the network.

“Our negotiation with OAN was a typical transportation negotiation, as usual, like those that regularly occur between content distribution and content providers,” a Verizon spokesperson said in a statement.

“These negotiations were focused on the economy, as they always are, but the OAN failed to agree to fair terms.”

Several organizations had pushed major carriers to abandon the OAN.

Verizon’s decision means OAN “will be left without a major carrier to spread its often harmful and dangerous misinformation and baseless conspiracy theories,” said Yosef Getachew, director of the media and democracy program at Common Cause, a group of government oversight.

“This is a welcome but long overdue change.”

Getachew added: “We hope that the smaller pay-TV providers and streaming services that continue to offer OAN will follow suit and deprive the outlet of any platform to spread harmful conspiracy theories that have done harm in the world. real world. No company should profit from the distribution of content that endangers our democracy.”

OAN faces billion-dollar lawsuits from voting technology companies Dominion and Smartmatic over the network’s coverage of the 2020 election.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump, One America News and Verizon for comment.

Former United States President Donald Trump looks on from the driving range during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

