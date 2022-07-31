Xi Jinping’s speech at ceremony marking 90th founding anniversary of PLA to be released





BEIJING — A speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a ceremony marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will be published Monday in the log. Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee. Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech at the August 1, 2017 ceremony. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, speaks in Beijing on August 1, 2017, on the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army. JU PENG / XINHUA

The article noted that the glorious history of the people’s army was forged in blood, and therefore deserves our memory. For the Chinese people to achieve national rejuvenation and happiness in life, we must accelerate the development of the people’s army into a world-class army. He pointed out that history teaches us that “the Party commands the gun” is a fundamental guarantee to ensure that the people’s army maintains its essential nature and purpose, adding that this is an irrefutable truth from the fierce struggles of the Party. He also said that lofty ideals and beliefs imbue the people’s army with the inner strength to bravely advance, and that reform, innovation and constant renewal are the most conducive path for the development of the people’s army. . The article noted that since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, we have proposed building a people’s army that follows the leadership of the CPC, is victorious in battle, and demonstrates exemplary conduct. He added that the people’s army has reshaped its political environment, organizational form, systemic strength and way of conducting itself. The article pointed out that, to strengthen the army, we should not deviate from the principle of the Party’s absolute leadership over the army and ensure that the people’s army always follows the Party. We must focus on combat readiness at all times, in order to forge a powerful army that arrives when called, is ready for battle when it arrives, and is victorious in battle. We must stick to the fundamental principle of wholeheartedly serving the people, forever being an army that has the people’s trust, support and love, the article said. China will always be, as always, a promoter of world peace, a contributor to world development and a defender of international order, and therefore the Chinese military will always be an unswerving force in maintaining world peace, adds the item.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202207/31/WS62e641dca310fd2b29e6f5be.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

