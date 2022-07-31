Shameful for Trump to rewrite 9/11 history | Letters





I think it would take a long way to fine anyone in the United States who doesn’t know about 9/11, but apparently it’s enough to go as far as Bedminster.

Former President Donald Trump has been asked to comment on the protest at his Trump National Golf Club by families of 9/11 victims, as the club is controversially hosting a tournament organized by a new Saudi-backed professional golf association saudi.

Trump said, I don’t know much about the 9/11 families, I don’t know what the relationship is to that, and their very strong feelings, and I can understand their feelings. I can’t really comment on that because I don’t know exactly what they say, and what they say, who did what.

That Trump is hosting this Saudi-funded tournament is shameful enough, but pretending to ignore the feelings of these families, their relationship to this, what they say and who did what, is more than unacceptable.

Robert Frankel, Branchburg

The poor pay more to use their car

With 65,000 all-electric vehicles registered in New Jersey traveling an average of 12,000 miles per year, the state’s Transportation Trust Fund receives no revenue on more than 750,000 miles driven each year. The fund is fed by taxes on fuels and is not collected on electric charging.

The TTF is required to maintain a balance of $2 billion to support highway and bridge infrastructure, and the fuel tax rate is adjusted annually to maintain this amount.

If you’re wealthy enough to buy an electric vehicle, Governor Phil Murphy announced that the state will subsidize your purchase up to $4,000 and give you $250 for a home charging station. If you’re not wealthy enough to afford an EV, the state raises your gas tax to cover lost revenue because EV owners aren’t paying their fair share for their use of the road,

The rich get richer and the poor pay more at the pump. Where’s the fairness, Governor Murphy?

Robert Wojtkowiak, Sayreville

The campaign war chest is suitable for the US representative who is a veterinarian

Gregory Borsinger, the author of the recent letter (US Rep. Mikie) Sherrills Money Benefit a sad situation, seems conveniently to ignore the fact that the United States Senate and House are a lifelong home for multi-millionaire politicians who claim represent their constituents but, in fact, are there to meet the needs of big business.

Sherrill, D-11th Dist., is a veteran who flew helicopters, which is more than can be said for the latest generation of young Republicans running for office with the Make America Great Again banner.

The fact that opponents of Sherrills on November 8 are unable to raise substantial sums to fund their campaigns speaks volumes. Sherrills voters in a red county would rather have her represent them in the House than Republican Party hopefuls.

John F. Hessel, Monroe Township, Middlesex County

Instant judgment on the source of the mark?

What’s all the hubbub between Yankees Aaron Judge and Michael P. Chisena over the trademark rights to Here Comes the Judge? Chisena claims to have filed an application before the player to use the phrase on merchandise and other intellectual property.

Everyone knows the rights should belong to the late Sammy Davis Jr., who used the catchphrase in a recurring skit about Rowan and Martins Laugh-In in the late 1960s. Davis stepped out in a powdered wig and black dress, with some kind of toy mallet, and you would hear Here comes the judge. Here is the judge. Order in court case Behold the judge!

Case closed.

The Stolarz, Boonton

Editor’s note: As the current trademark battle continues, multiple sources cite comedian Dewey Pigmeat Markham as the originator of the phrase, part of his stand-up act, decades before Davis took it. performer on Laugh-In. A disc with the lyrics was a success in 1968; it was also used in Flip Wilson’s routines.

