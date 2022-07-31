Mann Ki Baat | Building India of Freedom Fighters’ Dreams: Modi





Biggest message from Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events is that all compatriots are doing their duty with full dedication, says PM



In the 91st episode of Mann Ki Baat, his usual radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the country to build an India of freedom fighters dreams on the 75th anniversary of Independence Day . Mr. Modi said the most important message emerging from the events organized for the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is that all compatriots should follow their duty with full dedication. Only then can we fulfill the dream of these countless freedom fighters and build the India of their dreams. This is why this bald amrit of our next 25 years is kartavyakaal, a period of service for each compatriot. To liberate the country, our brave fighters have entrusted us with this responsibility, and we must assume it fully, Mr. Modi said. The Prime Minister said that all are going to witness a splendid and historic moment on this Independence Day. He said he was very happy to see that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement. “People from all walks of life and from all walks of life are taking part in different programs related to it. One such event took place in Meghalaya earlier this month. People remembered the brave warrior of Meghalaya U. Tirot Singh on his death anniversary.Tirot Singh- i fiercely opposed to the British conspiracy to control the hills of Khasi and destroy the culture there. Many artists have given great performances in this programme,” Modi said in the radio address. Mr Modi said the Center had undertaken Azadi Ki Railgadi Aur Railway Station, a program aimed at raising awareness of the role of Indian Railways in the struggle for freedom. There are many such stations in the country which are associated with the history of the freedom movement, he said, adding that the Vanchi Maniyachchi junction in Thoothukudi district is named after the freedom fighter Tamil Vanchinathan. It is the same place where Vanchi, then 25, punished a British collector for his actions, he said. The prime minister said 75 such train stations had been identified, spread across 24 states across the country. These 75 stations are very richly decorated. Many kinds of programs are also held there, said Modi. Honey exports increase

Citing the example of various honey producers across the country, he said the country’s honey exports have also increased. “The country launched campaigns like the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, farmers worked hard, and the sweetness of our honey began to spread around the world. There are still huge opportunities in this area. I would like that our young people join in these opportunities and take advantage of and realize new possibilities,” Mr. Modi said. Toy imports decline

Mr Modi said the number of toys coming from overseas to India is steadily decreasing. “Previously, where toys worth more than 3,000 crores were sourced from outside, their import has now declined by 70% and it is a joy that during this period India has been exporting toys worth more than 2,600 crores to foreign countries whereas Previously only toys worth 300 to 400 crores were going out from India.And you already know that all this happened during the corona [COVID-19 pandemic] period,” Mr Modi said, adding that India’s toy industry has proven itself by transforming itself. “Indian manufacturers are now making toys based on Indian mythology, history and culture. The toy clusters that are there all over the country, the small entrepreneurs who make toys, get a lot of benefit from that. The toys made by these small entrepreneurs are now going around the world. Indian toymakers also work closely with leading global toy brands,” he added.

