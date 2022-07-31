DEATH AND TAXES: Donald Trump slammed for burying Ivana at his golf club for a ‘cemetery’ tax benefit





Ivana Trump, the first wife of former United States President Donald Trump, breathed her last on Friday, July 14. A spokesperson for the New York City Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Ivana inadvertently fell from the stairs of her home and died from blunt force. injuries to his chest. Today Donald Trump was accused of burying Ivana at his New York golf club to take advantage of tax breaks.

Brooke Harrington, a Dartmouth sociology professor and noted tax researcher, tweeted: “I was skeptical of the rumors that Trump buried his ex-wife in this sad little piece of dirt at his golf course in Bedminster, NJ, just for tax breaks.” She concluded, “So I checked the NJ tax code and people…it’s a trifecta of tax evasion. Property, income, and sales tax, all eliminated.”

As a tax researcher, I was skeptical of rumors that Trump buried his ex-wife in that sad little piece of dirt on his golf course in Bedminster, NJ, just for tax breaks.

So I checked the NJ tax code and folks…it’s a tax avoidance trifecta. Property, income and sales taxes all eliminated. pic.twitter.com/VDZBlDyuhQ

Brooke Harrington (@EBHarrington) July 31, 2022

To prove his point, Professor Harrington shared a screenshot of New Jersey state laws on tax breaks for cemeteries. According to New Jersey state law, “New Jersey parcels of land intended for use as a cemetery are not subject to property, income, or sales taxes.”

Ivana Trump was buried in land near the first tee at Donalds Bedminster Golf Club.

Supporting Harrington’s claims, USA Today’s Phoebe Wall Howard tweeted, “New Jersey law exempts land used for cemetery purposes from income, sales, and use taxes. The #ivanatrump burial site at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster likely offers a huge tax break. She added: “Corporate and inheritance taxes are also exempt. Additionally, cemetery properties are exempt from sale for collection of judgments.

New Jersey State Taxation and Cemeteries Law reads: “Cemeteries and burial grounds used or intended to be used for the interment of the bodies of the dead or their ashes not exceeding ten acres in land, and cemeteries and buildings for cemetery use erected thereon, and all mausoleums, vaults, crypts or buildings intended to receive or contain the bodies of the dead or their ashes, and solely consecrated or held for this purpose, are exempt from tax under this chapter.”

In 2017, the Washington Post published an article claiming that Trump profited by classifying farmland as a cemetery. Earlier in 2016, the Wall Street Journal reported that without the farmland tax break, Trump would have had to pay around $80,000 a year in levies.

The former US president revealed his plans to build a cemetery in 2007. The New York Post quoted him as saying, “It’s never something you like to think about, but it makes sense.” He continued: “It’s such a beautiful land, and Bedminster is one of the wealthiest places in the country.” The plan was originally a Trump family mausoleum with an altar, six vaults and four 19-foot-tall stone obelisks. However, he then authorized some changes to the plan and turned the cemetery into a wedding chapel where his daughter Ivanka and Jared Kushner exchanged vows in 2019.

