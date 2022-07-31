Imran ‘accomplice’ in $250m money laundering case: minister – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Days after an article in the British Financial Times newspaper revealed that incarcerated leader of the Abraaj group, Arif Naqvi, had financed the PTI, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, on Saturday called the leader party’s Imran Khan accomplice in $250 million money laundering scam. while PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair challenged Mr Khan to tell the truth and challenge the news in court.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Malik, without naming anyone, questioned a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that found the PTI president to be honest and truthful in a disqualification case against him.

PML-N leader said Imran Khan was the surety for Arif Naqvi, chief executive of the Abraaj Group, who has been indicted by US prosecutors in a series of cases and faces up to 291 years in prison. he is found guilty. Dr Malik claimed Mr Khan was an accomplice in a $250million money laundering case.

How can people like Imran Khan be declared sadiq (truthful) and amin (honest), he asked, linking the former prime minister to the Abraaj scam. According to the minister, Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, was disqualified for life for not taking anything from his son’s company.

Musadik Malik questions 2018 decision to declare PTI leader sadiq and amin

The minister said the $250 million money laundering scam was a quarter of Pakistan’s $1.1 billion IMF tranche, which is expected to be released in August. How could an accomplice and protector of this illegal activity be declared sadiq and amin? he wondered.

In a further swipe at Mr Khan, he said Mr Khan lived in a house 200-300 canals away in Banigala but he claimed he had no source of income despite his luxurious lifestyle.

He said that Arif Naqvi was the person who, as the managing director of a foreign company, set up a cricket club abroad and sent funds to the PTI, adding that these funds were illegal under the laws. Pakistani.

According to the law of the land, he said, no political party can obtain funds from anyone other than Pakistani citizens and if anyone received funds from a national or foreign company, it would be black and illegal money.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair said now is the time for PTI leader Imran Khan to come clean in accounting for his party’s funds and challenging the story of the Financial Times in court.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, Mr Zubair also urged the Supreme Court to take note suo motu and summon Mr Khan in the eight-year banned funding case, the topicality of which was not only a small part.

The statements by Dr. Malik and Mr. Zubairs are the latest in a series of PTI criticisms of the banned funding case and the ruling coalition’s demands for the cases to be closed.

Mr Khan defended Mr Naqvi’s funding and said all funds came through banking channels and were disclosed in the parties’ audited accounts.

Financial Times report

In his report released on Thursday, Simon Clark, author of The Key Man, a book exposing the doings of business tycoon Arif Naqvi, revealed how funds raised through charity cricket matches were used for the rise of PTI .

The report says fees were paid to Wootton Cricket Ltd, which despite its name was actually a Cayman Islands incorporated company owned by Naqvi and the money was used to fund the PTI.

Funds have been poured into Wootton Cricket from businesses and individuals, including at least $2 million from a UAE government minister who is also a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family.

Posted in Dawn, July 31, 2022

Posted in Dawn, July 31, 2022

