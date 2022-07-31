Use the tricolor as your profile picture on social networks between August 2 and 15: PM Modi urges citizens





Addressing the 91st edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to use the ‘Tiranga’ or Indian tricolor as their profile picture on social media between August 2 and August 15. . The Prime Minister also said that the “Har Ghar Tiranga” movement will be held from August 13 to 15. “Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from August 13 to 15, a special movement – ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is organized. Let us carry this movement forward by raising the national flag at home,” Prime Minister Modi said on the broadcast of monthly radio. “August 2 is the birthday of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the national flag. I urge everyone to use ‘tiranga’ as a profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 “said the Prime Minister. The “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will inspire people to hoist the Indian tricolor at home to mark the 75th anniversary of independence.

“My dear compatriots, today we began our debate on 75 years of independence, with a visit across the country. The next time we meet, the journey of our next 25 years will have already begun. We must all unite so that our beloved tricolor is hoisted in our homes and those of our loved ones. Share with me how you celebrated Independence Day, if you did anything special this time. Next time we will talk about the different colors of our Amrit Parv. Until then, I will take my leave. Thank you very much,” Prime Minister Modi said. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign officially kicked off last year on March 12, 2021. It launched a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. It will continue for another year until August 15, 2023. READ | Protest from “PM House Gherao” by Congress next week, leaders will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan (With ANI entries)

