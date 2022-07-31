Binjai Zikr Week of the Islamic New Year Muharram 1444 H and 18th Anniversary of the Alkaffah Binjai Foundation





WahanaNews-Langkat I Binjai City Regional Secretary, H. Irwansyah Nasution, S.Sos attended the opening of Binjai Zikr Week of the Islamic New Year of Muharram 1444 H, as well as the 18th Anniversary of Alkaffah Binjai Foundation, on Sunday (31/7/2022), at the Islamic Center Building, Waqf Alkaffah Binjai Foundation. Also present at the opening of the 1/BB Military Commander, Major General Achmad Daniel Chardin, SE., M.Sc., Deputy Governor of North Sumatra Drs. H. Musa Rajekshah, S. Sos,. Mr. Hum., president of the municipal council Binjai H. Noor Sri Syah Alam Putra, ST., Dandim 02/03 LKT Lieutenant Colonel Inf. Muhammad Eko Prasetyo, Head of Ministry of Religion of Binjai City Drs. H. Saparuddin, MA., Chairman of Banda Aceh Assembly Dhikr Ustadz Zul Arafah, Chairman of MUI Binjai City Dr. HM Jamil, MA., Head of Regional Welfare Secretariat, Binjai Ahmad Yusri, S.Sos. , M.AP., Founder and Supervisor of Alkaffah Binjai Foundation Ustadz Zulkarnain Asri, Lc. MA., as well as religious leaders and residents of the town of Binjai. Read also : Deputy Mayor of Binjai attends Sholawat and Haflatul Qur’an, welcoming Islamic New Year 1 Muharram 1444 H

“Hopefully in the future, Binjai, North Sumatra and Indonesia will progress and develop, especially the schools that teach religion, so that they produce trustworthy leaders for the community,” said the Deputy Governor in his remarks. He also hopes that the next generation can still maintain their Islamic faith and develop their knowledge for the benefit of many people. I/BB Commander Major General Achmad Daniel Chardin said one way to keep peace in the world is to keep peace within oneself, including doing remembrance. “Dhikr helps us to be in a state of peace, our hearts are at peace, God willing, our society will also be at peace,” he said. He added that being a Muslim must show that Islam is a mercy for the universe and that it is open to other human beings. “Islam, as the majority religion, must set a good example for the community,” he said.

He also hopes that contests organized to liven up the Islamic New Year 1 Muharram 1444H can also benefit the wider community. (red)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://langkat.wahananews.co/nusantara/binjai-berzikir-pekan-muharram-tahun-baru-islam-1444-h-dan-milad-ke-18-yayasan-alkaffah-binjai-VYgXCqR2Ci The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos