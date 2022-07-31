Thousands want Boris Johnson to stay in power, but the party establishment won’t bite





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Boris Johnson now has no real chance to save his job as prime minister despite an apparent effort to put his name back in the party leadership lineup, a political pundit has told Fox News Digital. “You can never bet against Boris Johnson, but he’s been short on this particular episode of his career,” said Alan Mendoza, co-founder and executive director of the Henry Jackson Society. “He may well attempt to plot a return to high office in a maneuver familiar to Australian party leaders, but it will be from the backseats.” Johnson’s roughly three-year term as prime minister came to an end following the resignation of dozens of ministers who deemed his position “untenable”. Tory ministers said they had lost faith in the prime minister after news emerged that he had elevated Chris Pincher to the powerful role of deputy chief whip despite allegations of sexual misconduct. THATCHER’S LEGACY looms large in race to replace Boris Johnson as UK PM But 14,000 people have signed a petition demanding that the party hold a vote on Johnson’s impeachment. The Conservative Party claimed it had not received the petition, and Conservative donor Peter Cruddas and former MEP David Campbell Bannerman, the authors of the petition, said they would thoroughly check all signatories for membership numbers and address verification. Even if these figures turn out to be genuine, the total represents only a fraction of the roughly 200,000 members that make up the party, and the party has indicated that it will ignore the petition altogether, The Guardian reported. BRITISH SPY LEADER WARNS RUSSIA AND CHINA’S BOUNDLESS PARTNERSHIP, BUT INSISTS THE WEST HAS ADVANTAGES Johnson has regularly touted his ability to win elections, particularly after securing the Conservative Party’s biggest majority in more than 40 years. Mendoza argued that Johnson could still be used to help the party in a short-term general election, but that could be the extent of his involvement. “His brand will remain strong if he can demonstrate continued star campaign power, but there is no way to salvage his prime ministership at the moment, so a period of enforced exile looms,” said Mendoza. BRITISH SPY LEADER CRITICIZED CHINA’S SUPPORT FOR RUSSIA On July 20, Johnson delivered his final speech on “Prime Ministers’ Questions” to his colleagues and political opponents in Parliament. His statement mentioned his “successor, whoever that may be.” He highlighted the successes of his tenure as prime minister, which included helping the country through the COVID-19 pandemic and helping Ukraine during the first months of the Russian invasion. “And frankly, that’s enough to keep going,” he said, before thanking the deputies. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Johnson was one of Ukraine’s most vocal and ardent supporters during the invasion, so much so that another petition suggested giving him Ukrainian citizenship so he could become the next prime minister of the country. Fox News Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

