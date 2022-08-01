Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ turns into a mass movement: PM Modi

New Delhi



In the 91st edition of his monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” was turning into a mass movement and people from all walks of life were taking part in the campaign.



The Prime Minister also paid tribute to revolutionary Udham Singh on his 82nd death anniversary and to all other freedom fighters who have sacrificed for the nation.

“This time Mann ki Baat is special because we will now be celebrating the 75th Independence Day. We are all going to witness this glorious and historic moment. God has blessed us with this great privilege. Think if we were born during the period of slavery. How intense would that have been? On July 31, we all pay our respects to Shaheed Udham Singh Ji and all the other freedom fighters who sacrificed themselves for the nation. I’m happy to see’ Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to become a mass movement. People from all walks of life and all walks of life are participating in various programs associated with it,” Prime Minister Modi said.



“Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, between August 13 and 15, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement will take place. You should be part of this movement and unfurl the national flag on top of your house,” he said. .

He also gave examples of such programs one of which was celebrated in Meghalaya and Karnataka. “In Meghalaya, people celebrated Tirot Singh’s contribution to the freedom struggle through a beautiful carnival.

This is how Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav becomes a Jan Andolan. In Karnataka, unique celebrations started with Amrita Bharati Kannada Rathi paying tribute to freedom fighters in the region,” he said.

“August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the national flag. I urge everyone to use ‘tiranga’ as their profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 “, did he declare. Prime Minister Modi said that a new initiative has also been launched, namely Azadi ki Rail Gaadi and the railway station, while adding that the railways have played a role in the struggle for freedom.

“Kakori station is known for the incident when Ram Prasad Bismil and other freedom fighters attacked the British train and showed them Indian might. There are many stories of such stations and 75 such Railway stations in 24 states have been identified to raise awareness about Indian freedom struggle,” he added.

The prime minister also urged people to unfurl the national flag atop your house between August 13 and 15 as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. India will celebrate 75 years of independence this year. The government announced the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate this milestone.

“A few days ago, the results of the 10th and 12th classes were proclaimed throughout the country. I congratulate all the students who have succeeded thanks to their hard work and dedication, who despite the challenges, have shown commendable results. during their 10th and 12th grade exams,” Prime Minister Modi said today while addressing the monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat.” The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class XII results on July 22 with a pass percentage of 92.71%.Girls once again outperformed boys by 3.29%, while transgender people stole the show with a passing percentage of 100% pass A few hours after announcing the Class XII results, the CBSE also announced the Class X results.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative was launched by Prime Minister Modi on March 12, 2021, to celebrate and commemorate India’s 75 glorious years of independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The Ministry of Culture is the nodal agency for the same and has run several events. The government has also launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the Ministry of Culture to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.