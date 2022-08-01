Xi’s thoughts on ecological civilization published





As part of the country’s latest initiative to promote President Xi Jinping’s Thought on Ecological Civilization, Chinese authorities have released a study plan and distributed it nationwide. The book fully reflects the original contribution of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in the Field of an Ecological Civilization, and this contribution was included in the Constitution of the Communist Party of China in 2012 and the Constitution of the nation. in 2018. With 10 chapters and a total of 51,000 Chinese characters, it systematically explains the essence, connotation and requirements of ecological civilization thought, according to a report by Xinhua News Agency on Friday. Promoted by President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, ecological civilization is a concept of balanced and sustainable development characterized by the harmonious coexistence between man and nature. . With significant achievements already made under the guide of ecological civilization thought, the book, compiled by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, is expected to help forge even greater achievements by further strengthening the understanding of the new development philosophy among public servants across the country. The Department issued a notice to Party committees at different levels, asking them not only to systematically study the book, but also to think deeply and integrate theory with practice. They should uphold deep belief and faithfully practice ecological civilization thinking as they strive to make steady progress in building ecological civilization, he said. Qian Yong, director of the Xi Jinping Thought Research Center on Ecological Civilization, stressed the important role of ecological civilization thought in strengthening the country’s institutions for environmental protection. Thanks to Ecological Civilization Thought and the institutions involved, China has made significant progress in resource and energy conservation, reforestation, pollution control and international climate cooperation. “The country has offered the world a Chinese solution for sustainable development,” Qian said. Launched by the ministry in July last year in Beijing, the center is responsible for systematic research not only on the theories of ecological civilization thought, but also on its practice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202208/01/WS62e7094ca310fd2b29e6f616.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos