Menpora calls APG a form of president’s concern for athletes with disabilities





Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali said that the implementation of the ASEAN Paralympic Games (APG) 2022, from July 30 to August 6, was a form of concern of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi ) for disabled athletes. In addition, this championship had been stopped for a long time, namely four years, when its establishment was eagerly awaited by athletes who had only followed training programs and had little competition. “Initially, we were not the host but Vietnam. Since other countries were unwilling to host it, at the request of President Joko Widodo to volunteer to be the host” , Youth and Sports Minister Amali said in his official statement to Solo on Sunday. The number one person in the Ministry of Youth and Sports also explained the reason why President Jokowi instructed him to seize the opportunity to host the ASEAN Paralympic Games as it will be an arena for the athletes with disabilities to compete in the achievement of achievements. Read also : Menpora: ASEAN Paralympic Games are proof that Indonesia cares about athletes with disabilities Several championships multi-event it has been delayed, such as ASEAN Para Games Philippines 2019, ASEAN Para Games Vietnam 2022 and Guangzhou Asian Games which have been postponed to 2023. On the other hand, the event single event also very limited. “Therefore, Mr. President Joko Widodo gave me instructions to give them an arena to compete in. Not necessarily if we don’t host the ASEAN Para Games in 2022,” he added. However, Minister of Youth and Sports Amali is grateful for the cooperation of all parties, ranging from the inter-ministerial central government, the Central Java regional government and the Solo city government, as well as stakeholder other related preparations may well proceed until the opening ceremony. “So we mobilize the full potential in a very short time,” said the man from Gorontalo. Menpora Amali is also optimistic that by hosting Indonesia, it can achieve a number of successes, including successful implementation, successful realization, administrative success and economic success. “The economic impact is huge, all planes are full that go here. Some are even forced to go overland, then hotels are full, MSME places, car rental full, transport, gastronomy. I have seen the economic impact of this implementation is very pleasing,” Amali said. Read also : Menpora confirms Indonesian APG 2022 solo contingent

