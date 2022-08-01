Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges to use national flag as profile picture





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all netizens to put tiranga or tricolor flags as display images. This must be done in social media profiles. All Indian citizens are requested to change their profile pictures to the Indian flag between August 2 and August 15. What is the Har Ghar Tiranga movement announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi? This announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to enthusiastically participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. People are also requested to hoist the national flag in every house in India to make this event a success. This event is surely turning into a mass movement because people are flocking in praise and support for the noble cause. The announcement was made on the monthly radio program Man ki Baat. Here, the Prime Minister addresses the whole nation once a month. Modi is known to be a skillful speaker who shares his thoughts and thoughts with his relatives in the nation. Har Ghar Tiranga will be celebrated between August 13 and 15. This unique route is part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav event which is celebrated across the country. On this Independence Day, India will enter the 75th year of freedom. For this reason, various kinds of functions are held in nooks and crannies of the country to celebrate the essence of freedom of 75 glorious years. It is also a time when we should remember all the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. It is thanks to them that today we can proudly hoist the flag that they passed on with pride in our hearts. What was the August 2 chosen for this special drive? August 2 is the birthday of Pingali Venkayya who designed our national flag. By choosing August 2 as the social media campaign date, we will honor the great man. Venkayya was a congressman who submitted a design for our national flag. Its flag had the current three colors and a khadi charkha in the middle. Charkha means spinning wheel. The charkha was incorporated because it represented self-reliance. The current flag is somewhat different, but Venkayya’s design served as the prototype. Prime Minister Naredra Modi also made reference to Madame Cama who also influenced the designs of our national flag. Its version released in 1907 also had the three colors with Vande Maa Taram in the center and some religious symbols. Read more about Prime Minister Narendra Modi Har Ghar Tiranga’s campaign: The central government also suppressed the flag code for some time. For the special move, the flag can be made of any material ranging from plastic, polyester, cotton, silk to wool. Previously, polyester and machine-made flags were banned. The flag can be displayed at any time, unlike previous times when it could only fly from sunrise to sunset. There are no restrictions on lifting size and times. A national report has confirmed that there will be around 20 crores of national flags displayed on rooftops to commemorate the special event. Moreover, he also congratulated the students of classes 10 and 12 whose jury results were announced recently in his Mann ki Baat. He also praised the sportsman for his glorious medal haul in July. Furthermore, he also commended the government programs implemented during his tenure. The special training to hoist the national flags will be special for crores of India. It will be glorious to see all the sons and daughters of India unite to raise the flag and pay homage to our freedom and our glorious rulers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asianatimes.com/prime-minister-narendra-modi-urges-to-use-national-flag-as-profile-picture/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos