The path to Donald Trump eventually going to jail is clear





Jennifer Rubin tells us in her column last week that the walls are closing in on former President Donald Trump and since we’ve never heard that line from anyone else about Trump, we know it has to be true. In fact, we’ve heard this line hundreds of times since 2016. But this time

The Resistance Left, Twitter Democrats and MSNBC crowd erupted in jubilation AGAIN after the Washington Post first reported that the US Department of Justice was directly investigating Trump in connection with the events leading up to it. on January 6, 2021.

The Trump-hating crowd might be looking in the wrong direction to achieve their dream.

It will soon be apparent to leftist headhunters to look south at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who moves aggressively with a grand jury investigating Trump and his close allies for what some suspect be a racketeering affair. Unlike the Feds, she could at least have a tangible case to make.

The DOJ is investigating the charade of alternative voters. So let’s say first that the Department of Justice knows more than most of us. But based on what the Jan. 6 House Select Committee unearthed and the reporting so far, it appears a successful federal prosecution of Donald Trump would be an extraordinarily heavy burden.

If Attorney General Merrick Garland bows to pressure from activists, MSNBC hosts and viewers should think: do you really want Trump to brag about being acquitted and exonerated from another witch hunt? Vindication likely won’t slow his chances for another run in 2024.

At the federal level, a seditious conspiracy will only occur if federal authorities can show a legitimate connection between Trump’s world and the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers or other militant groups that have stormed into the Capitol. Swindling the government is a big effort, despite some goofy legal theory being pushed. Even the most likely charge of obstructing official process is the one with which some of the real rioters are charged. Extending this to Trump is problematic.

From what we know, the most common charges at the federal level are based on trying to interpret certain events within a criminal framework and guessing Trump’s intent.

By contrast, Georgia’s case is based on at least one landmark event. Donald Trump’s simple request to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes constitutes what was arguably an attempt at voter fraud. The problem here is always to match the intent with a potential crime. Nevertheless, it is a stronger case than that of the federal authorities.

The Williss probe went far beyond the Donald Trump-Raffensperger call. She goes after alternative voters in Georgia, as well as Trump’s personal attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, arguing some sort of criminal conspiracy to form a racketeering case.

She reportedly called Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and two members of Congress, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Georgia Representative Jody Hice to testify before the grand jury, but as fact witnesses. and not as targets.

After the committee leaves on January 6, and if Garland decides to avoid the mess of the unprecedented decision to indict a former president, the Resistance mob will turn to Atlanta.

It’s the most Democratic area in Georgia, and Willis is an elected district attorney. So she probably won’t face a downside. Willis is clearly ambitious and sees an opportunity to become a grassroots hero of the Democratic Party. But she should fake ambition if she wants her probe to be taken seriously.

She played the part of a political hack by organizing a fundraiser for the Democratic candidate for Georgia’s lieutenant governor while she investigated her opponent. The GOP nominee for that office, Burt Jones, was among Trump’s alternative voters. For this amateurish gesture, a state judge presiding over the case rightfully barred Willis from investigating Jones.

To be clear, even as the local prosecutor, Willis has the apparent legal authority to investigate the case since the Georgia state capital is under his jurisdiction. And unlike the federal Department of Justice, which relies largely on guesswork, she has a finite act to investigate. But if Willis wants to handle such an important matter and be taken seriously, she had better rise above embarrassing politics.

So we get back to the heart of the matter with his case proving intent and what Trump actually meant by finding. Trump’s post-election legal team may seem like stooges today, but they informed him at the time that he had many more votes in Georgia that weren’t being counted.

Certainly, the select committee has demonstrated that the more well-rounded people in Trump’s inner circle have told it that this is not the case. Trump listened to those who told him what he wanted to hear and there’s no reason to think he didn’t believe them.

So the lawsuits’ argument is not that Trump wouldn’t or couldn’t accept that he lost the election. It’s already clear. The presumption of federal or state lawsuits is that Trump fully accepted that he lost and nevertheless attempted to reverse the outcome.

As for Willis widening the net of his probe to include alternative voters, that seems a tougher mountain to climb.

The final outcome of the 2020 election was determined on December 14 of the same year, when the Electoral College cast its ballot. Trump enthusiastically agreed practically wallowing in bad legal advice about trying to repeat an 1876 scenario of alternative voters. Unlike in 1876, no legal authority in the state recognized a group of competing voters.

It was obviously stupid. But was it all a crime? Maybe that’s what surveys are for.

Alternative voters were a sideshow. Yes, 147 Republicans in Congress engaged in what they thought was just plain old, inconsequential political theater by challenging Joe Bidens’ certification of victory. And, let’s face it, there were reasons to vote against the way some states overturned election laws in 2020. I’d be surprised if any of those 147 thought they could overturn the outcome. It was supposed to have no consequences and no political downside.

Then a riot occurred.

If it hadn’t been for the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the whole theft shutdown, bogus voters, certification challenge, etc. would have been remembered as a political theater with a major Trump showman playing the lead role and a few dozen supporting actors.

But there was a riot. This allowed Donald Trump’s enemies to determine whether what at first appeared to be nonsense was in fact criminal.

Unlike others, Willis has a predicate for investigating Trump that doesn’t depend on a riot by hundreds of people who apparently have no direct connection to the 45th president. Of the prosecutors who have tried to get Trump, she might relatively have the best record so far. That still doesn’t mean he would be strong in court. But that’s the only case of Donald Trump to watch, at least for now.

Fred Lucas is chief national affairs correspondent for The Daily Signal and co-host of The Right Side of History podcast. Lucas is also the author of Abuse of Power: Inside The Three-Year Campaign to Impeach Donald Trump.

