Menpora, host of the ASEAN Para-Games in 2022: Indonesia wins 4 times

Menpora Zainudin Amali revealed that the implementation of ASEAN Para Games 2022 is a form of concern of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for athletes with disabilities / Photo: Kemenpora

SOLO – Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali revealed that the implementation of – Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali revealed that the implementation of ASEAN for the 2022 Games is a form of attention from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to disabled athletes. It is because this event has not taken place for four years or twice in a row. Should be the host ASEAN for the 2022 Games is Vietnamese. However, they are not willing to organize this Paralympic sports event at the Southeast Asian level. “Initially, we were not the host but Vietnam. Because other countries were unwilling to host him, under the leadership of President Joko Widodo, he volunteered to be the host,” Menpora Amali said. ALSO READ: ASEAN Para Games 2022: Indonesian National Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Team 3×3 has no broken eggs Menpora Amali also explained the reason why Jokowi gave her instructions to take the opportunity to be the host ASEAN for games because it will be an arena for athletes with disabilities to compete in achieving achievements. Because, he said, the opportunity for athletes in the games to compete was very limited, in addition, a number of multi-event events had to be canceled and postponed, such as the Para Games of the ASEAN in the Philippines 2019, the ASEAN Para Games in Vietnam 2022, and the Guangzhou Asian Games which have been postponed to 2023. On the other hand, the single-event event is also very limited. “Therefore, Mr. President Joko Widodo gave me instructions to give them an arena to compete in. Not necessarily if we don’t host the ASEAN Para Games in 2022, that will happen,” he said. he declares. However, Minister of Youth and Sports Amali is grateful for the cooperation of all parties ranging from the Central Inter-Ministerial Government, Central Java Regional Government and Solo City Government as well as other relevant stakeholders. . All preparations can go well until the opening ceremony. “So we mobilize the full potential in a very short time,” he said. READ ALSO: ASEAN Paralympic Games 2022 Badminton results: Indonesian men’s team beat Vietnam 3-0 Menpora Amali also believes that by hosting Indonesia, Indonesia can achieve a number of successes, including successful implementation, successful realization, administrative success and economic success. “The economic impact is extraordinary, all planes are full that go here. Some are even forced to go overland, then hotels are full, MSME places, car rentals full, transport, gastronomy. I have seen the economic impact of this establishment is felt,” concluded the Minister of Youth and Sports. (fly)

