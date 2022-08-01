With the exception of Hungary, energy ministers from the 27 member states of the European Union have backed a 15% cut in gas consumption this week, fearing supply cuts from Russia .

The cut was described as voluntary, but would be mandatory in the event of a complete cut in Russian gas supplies during what is shaping up to be a harsh winter on the continent.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief has admitted that the EU remains dependent on energy supplies from Moscow, but says that will change in the coming months. EU member states are still buying gas from Russia, he said, “but we have halved the amount of imports, we can’t do miracles.”

This reduction has taken the form of sanctions against Russian energy, but critics say there are other steps NATO and the EU can take in their strategy on the fighting in Ukraine by shifting their approach towards a cease fire.

Isolation of Russia, both economically and diplomatically, was the publicly declared policy of the American-led Westerners to end the conflict. The United States has spearheaded the imposition of punitive measures against Russia and the Russians. Washington’s sanctions against Moscow are regularly extended and are more extensive than what the EU has imposed.

Yet even the White House has failed in its resolve to isolate Russia. On Friday, July 29, there was a phone call between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov urged Blinken to resume a professional dialogue in the mode of quiet diplomacy in

Washingtons reported attempts to free American detainees.

Washington has struggled, if not failed, to isolate Moscow from the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with world leaders, including Turkish President (NATO member) Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Meanwhile, Russia’s top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, has been seen around the world shaking hands and meeting with leaders, including US allies.

The examples from several EU countries below present a similar pattern where the public (households and businesses) are the main target of the European Union’s agreement on energy reductions. Experts say this is despite the fact that most Europeans are so aware of the exact facts that led to the crisis in Ukraine. Nor do governments grant subsidies to compensate for energy cuts in European households.

Southern European countries do not even use as much or almost any Russian gas but are still subject to EU restrictive measures.

In France, stores that turn on their air conditioning systems have been ordered to close their doors or face a fine of 750 euros. Stores must also turn off illuminated signs as soon as the store closes and systematically reduce the intensity of lighting by reducing the level of lighting inside the stores.

The country has also banned illuminated advertising between 01:00 a.m. and 06:00 a.m. everywhere except at airports and train stations. Public properties were asked to set their thermostats higher in the summer and lower in the winter. The public should also turn off wifi routers and televisions when away and turn off lights in rooms they are not using.

Cities across Germany are turning off floodlights on public monuments, turning off fountains and mandating cold showers at municipal sports halls, as the country scrambles to cut energy use in the face of an energy crisis. On Wednesday, Hanover became the first major city to announce energy rationing measures. Municipal buildings in the state capital of Lower Saxony will only be heated from October 1 to March 31, to a maximum ambient temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, while the use of mobile air conditioning units and fan heaters was banned.

Elsewhere, Greece is heavily dependent on Russian gas, with 40% of its supplies coming from the country. In June, he unveiled a working thermostat with the aim of reducing energy consumption by 10% this year and 30% by 2030. Measures include air conditioners set to no less than 27 degrees Celsius in summer and window screens installed in public buildings.

Employees have also been asked to ensure that computers are turned off after working hours. As part of a major energy upgrade of state-owned facilities, the government announced a $640 million program to renew windows and building heating and cooling systems.

Irish authorities have urged people to reduce their speed in order to cut fuel consumption and use less energy at home. The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland has called on households to lower the thermostat to 20 degrees Celsius in living areas and 15 to 18 degrees in hallways and bedrooms. He also advises people to adjust the use of their dishwashers and washing machines. The Electric Ireland utility has additional advice. Do not fill the kettle. If you stop working for a coffee break, boil the kettle with only the amount of water you need.

At the beginning of July, Italy was working on an emergency plan, which provided, among other things, for the lights to be turned off around the monuments.

Before Mario Draghi resigned as Italian prime minister last week, his government was also preparing strong measures, including an early closure of business activities at 7 p.m. None of these plans have yet been introduced, but since May public buildings except hospitals must prevent air conditioning units from operating below 19 degrees Celsius in summer and above 27 degrees Celsius in winter.

Spain, unlike many other EU countries, has also agreed to a 7-8% reduction in gas consumption without depending on Russian energy supplies. On Thursday, the country’s environment minister said the public should be as smart as possible when it comes to energy consumption.

On Friday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez did not wear his tie and urged others to follow suit to save energy on air conditioning. As you can see, I’m not wearing a tie, he told reporters. I have asked ministers and public and private sector bosses not to wear ties unless necessary. In this way we can save energy, which is so necessary for our country.

One EU country that has refused to agree to the cuts is Hungary, which has already won a waiver to the EU embargo on Russian oil.

Budapest reluctantly backed EU sanctions against Russia, but blamed the moves for raising prices for Hungarian drivers and households. The Hungarian government has also been very vocal in its objection to the Western approach to Moscow.

Spain’s Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, did not question the need for the EU to act and take measures in solidarity with other EU members, but said the initial voluntary plan was not necessarily the most effective approach.

It was then that the French Minister for Energy Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, warned that the health of the entire European economy was at stake, saying that our industrial chains are completely interdependent: if the chemical industry in Germany coughs, the whole of European industry could come to a halt.

It is not just the health of the European economy that is at stake. Both the United States and the United Kingdom are facing record levels of inflation and a growing cost of living crisis, the the first technically to enter a recession that is hitting American households, consumers and motorists very hard.

Experts say Western economies were already hurting before fighting broke out in Ukraine, but have been exacerbated by the crisis in Eastern Europe that analysts blame on the US-led NATO military alliance. to be the origin.