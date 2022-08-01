Imminent storm | The Indian Express





The good news from last week’s two-hour virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is this: Washington and Beijing are talking to each other at the highest political level despite rapidly deteriorating ties. If the problems between the two most powerful nations in the world had started in the Trump era (2017-21), they are now going down the slippery slope. The bad news, however, is that the two sides are talking to each other rather than each other. The fact that neither side was willing to call the talks positive or constructive suggests how far along both sides are. In fact, Biden’s and Xi’s goals are quite divergent.

Biden is looking for a measure of stability in a relationship that has grown increasingly volatile. The US president wants to keep communication channels open and create safeguards to prevent the two sides from coming to blows. While acknowledging the depth of U.S. contradictions with China, Biden would like to explore potential areas of cooperation such as climate change mitigation. For Xi, the priority is to persuade Biden to dilute if not end US sanctions and coerce Washington to accept China as an equal power and cede Beijing’s primacy in Asia. To make matters worse, neither Biden nor Xi are in a position to make any major concessions. Although some in the United States have called on Biden to reduce some of the tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by Trump, Biden cannot afford to look weak before the midterm elections scheduled for the first week of November. Xi, who has projected himself as a staunch defender of Chinese nationalism, cannot back down as he prepares for the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China later this year. Biden and Xi have apparently agreed to explore the possibility of a physical summit between the two leaders at the end of the year. Hopefully the two leaders will have more political leeway to find common ground. But the turmoil between the United States and China is unlikely to meet either country’s political calendar. In recent years, Taiwan has become a dangerous powder keg between the two nations. It is now about to overflow. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, plans to visit Taiwan on her current trip to Asia. Beijing warns Washington not to play with fire on Taiwan. Beijing hotheads are demanding the use of force to prevent Pelosi from landing in Taiwan. The US Army is preparing forces to deal with a possible military crisis. In Washington, Republicans, who despise Democrat Pelosi, urge her not to back down. Unless either backs down, a perfect geopolitical storm is about to envelop Asia this week.

