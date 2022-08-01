Prime Minister Modi hails Indian toy export surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the increase in Indian toy exports on Sunday and said the number of toys coming to India from overseas is steadily declining.

In the 91st edition of his monthly program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on All India Radio, the Prime Minister said: ‘In an episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ I said that India had all the potential to become a powerhouse in toy exports.

“Nowadays, when it comes to Indian toys, the echo of Vocal for Local is heard everywhere. toys worth more than Rs 3,000 crore were sourced from outside, their importation has now declined by 70% and it is a joy that during this period India has been exporting toys of a worth more than Rs 2,600 crore to foreign countries.. Whereas previously only toys worth Rs 300-400 crore were going out of India. And you already know that all this happened during the Corona period,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said India’s toy industry has proven itself by transforming.

“Indian manufacturers are now making toys based on Indian mythology, history and culture. The toy clusters that are there all over the country, the small entrepreneurs who make toys, get a lot of benefit from that. The toys made by these small entrepreneurs are now going around the world. Indian toymakers also work closely with leading global toy brands,” Modi said.

He said the country’s start-up sector is also paying full attention to the world of toys.

The Prime Minister has urged parents to buy more and more Indian toys, puzzles and games.