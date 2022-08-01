President Jokowi invites volunteers to Bogor Palace, for what?





Warta Ekonomi, Jakarta – Dozens of support organizations were assembled by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Friday, July 29, 2022. “The meeting was attended by Barricade 98 and 29 other volunteer representatives. The meeting lasted approximately 2 hours, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. WIB,” said Barricade 98 General Chairman Benny Rhamdani, who was also present at the meeting on Saturday. July 30, 2022. According to Benny, Jokowi at the meeting shared the latest situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, economic conditions and the threat of a global recession. Also Read: Source comes directly from Jokowi, Mahfud MD: Follow National Police Chief’s instructions to reveal the case of Brigadier J Jokowi, among others, said all countries were experiencing uncertainty over the threat of a global crisis due to Covid-19 and the Russian-Ukrainian war which had a domino effect of energy price spikes and foodstuffs. But let’s be grateful, the country’s economic growth in the first half of 2022 has been quite good, growing 5%, well above China’s 4.8%, US 3.6%, Singapore 3 .4%, South Korea 3.1% and Mexico 1.6%. Export growth, Indonesia was among the highest with 40.7%, far behind other countries like Malaysia 30.4%, Singapore 24.8%, India 23.5%, Vietnam 20 .7%, China 17.7% and Brazil 15.5%. Benny said at the meeting, Barricade 98 along with the volunteer representatives expressed their gratitude to President Jokowi, who in the midst of the global crisis and the uncertain global situation, he had taken various appropriate policies which maintained the position of strong Indonesia. Starting with policies that did not impose confinement at the start of the Covid, until the management of the Covid by very massive socialization and vaccinations. It was recorded that 427,582.62 doses of vaccination 1 and 2 had been injected to 97.2% of the population and placed Indonesia 4th in the world by the number of people vaccinated and 5th in the world by the number doses injected. “Barricade-98 also commends President Jokowi for playing a strategic role on the world stage to become a peacemaker in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. President Jokowi’s decision has made Indonesia more respected and respected by countries around the world,” he said. . Regarding infrastructure development that the government continues to work on, Barricade 98 assesses that Indonesia under the Jokowi administration has made tremendous achievements that have never been achieved by previous presidents. Even what was done in the days of President Jokowi beat what was done by Suharto in the 32 years of the New Order era and the 10 years of the SBY era. Benny said that infrastructure builders that speed up, simplify and have a low cost for every mobility of goods and people make Indonesia strong and growing. He detailed that under the Jokowi administration, the infrastructure built was 2,042 km of toll roads, 5,515 km of non-toll roads, 15 new airports and 39 repairs, 124 new ports and 12 improvements, 38 dams and the irrigation of 1.1 million hectares of stone and 3.8 million hectares of repair hectares.

