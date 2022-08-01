China and Indonesia will forge an exemplary model of major developing countries seeking mutual benefits and win-win results

Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo at Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Pang Xinglei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Beijing on July 26. The two presidents had a full and in-depth exchange of views and reached a series of important common understandings on China-Indonesia relations and international and regional issues of mutual concern.

They decided on the general direction of the joint construction of a Sino-Indonesian community with a shared future. The two sides issued a joint press release on the bilateral meeting between the President of the People’s Republic of China and the President of the Republic of Indonesia. They also signed a memorandum of understanding on jointly promoting cooperation between the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative and the Global Maritime Fulcrum. He stressed the irreplaceable role of strategic orientation of the diplomacy of heads of state in the development of bilateral relations.

Widodo is the first foreign head of state that China receives after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and China is this time the first leg of his visit to East Asia, which fully demonstrates the great importance committed by both sides to China’s development. Relations with Indonesia.

China-Indonesia relations have seen robust growth under the joint leadership of the two presidents in recent years, showing strong resilience and vitality.

During the visit, the two presidents decided on the general direction of building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, to set an example of mutual benefits and win-win results among major developing countries. , a model of common development and a pioneer in South-South Cooperation.

It is in line with the common aspirations and expectations of the Chinese and Indonesian peoples, and will enhance the strategic significance and global influence of China-Indonesia relations.

Under the guidance of jointly building a community with a shared future, the two sides will continue to deepen the new synergy of bilateral relations through the four-pillar cooperation covering politics, economy, people-to-people exchanges and projects. shipping, which will make new and greater contributions to the development of China-Indonesia relations.

China and Indonesia are at similar stages of development, have related interests, follow similar philosophies and development paths, and share a closely related future.

It was here in Indonesia in 2013 that the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative was first proposed by Xi during his state visit to Indonesia. Indonesia supports and is committed to the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and Global Security Initiative (GSI) proposed by Xi. China and Indonesia enjoy unique advantages in deepening practical cooperation in various fields.

During the visit, the two presidents expressed hope to further deepen the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation for more fruitful results. They agreed to build flagship projects to implement the GDI at the bilateral and regional levels and signed a series of cooperation documents.

China and Indonesia focus on development and cooperation as global economic recovery is hampered and GDI faces serious challenges. They strive to complete the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway on schedule with high standards and ensure the smooth implementation of major cooperation projects such as the comprehensive regional economic corridor and the “two countries , twin parks”.

The two countries, pursuing closer cooperation in public health, the continued expansion of trade and investment, and the deep integration of industrial and supply chains, will foster new drivers and growth areas for Sino-China practical cooperation. -Indonesian, and will bring more positive energy to global recovery.

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway in Indonesia is the first foreign high-speed rail system using Chinese standards, technologies and equipment. It is a flagship project of China-Indonesia cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. (Photo courtesy of China Railway Design Corporation)

A strong relationship between China and Indonesia not only serves the two countries’ long-term common interests, but also has far-reaching and positive impacts on the region and the whole world.

Nine years ago, Xi delivered a speech and proposed building a China-ASEAN community with a shared future for the first time, paving the way to safeguard regional peace and stability, as well as development and prosperity.

Indonesia is ASEAN’s largest economy and will serve as ASEAN’s rotating presidency next year. Facing complicated regional and international situations, China and Indonesia should implement the consensus reached at the China-ASEAN Special Summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of China-ASEAN dialogue relations, uphold open regionalism, advance China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Security, Prosperity, Sustainable Development and Friendship, and jointly safeguard the regional cooperation framework with ASEAN at its core, so as to further release the new dynamism of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership ASEAN and to constantly improve the well-being of the regional populations.

Changes in the world are unfolding like never before, and major developing countries are playing an indispensable role in promoting global governance. This year, China and Indonesia hold the presidency of the BRICS and the G20 respectively, bringing global governance to the “time of Asia”.

Xi said during his meeting with Widodo that China fully supports Indonesia in hosting the G20 summit in Bali and will strengthen coordination and cooperation with Indonesia for the full success of the summit.

Widodo said Indonesia will work with China to continue deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership and make even greater contribution to regional peace and global development.

China and Indonesia should be united in solidarity, shoulder the responsibilities of major developing countries, follow true multilateralism, and ensure both development and security, to bring Eastern wisdom and Asia’s contribution to the development of global governance.

