Voting in the UK starts today, who replaces Boris Johnson?





Jakarta – Vote to find a new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will start soon in English. The two candidates who compete bitterly are the former Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak and Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss or Liz Truss. As AFP reported, on Monday (08/01/2022), the vote will be carried out today by sending ballots to members of the Conservative party. So far, Liz Truss is still the favorite candidate to win the vote over Rishi Sunak. The two men spent two weeks in the campaign. Where the two argued on several occasions, especially regarding their economic plans. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT During the campaign, Truss kept his promise to cut taxes in a bid to revive Britain’s sluggish economy and ease the burden of rising prices. Sunak, who has worked on Britain’s economy during the pandemic, called Truss’ plans a “fantastic economy”. He felt that the plan would actually trigger inflation and add further pressure on public finances amid the Corona pandemic. Further away, Rishi Sunak last week also made a significant U-turn on the campaign by announcing plans to remove VAT from energy bills. He also pledged on Sunday to cut the basic rate of income tax by 20% before the end of the next legislature, December 2029 at the latest. He promised rank-and-file Tories over the weekend that he would stop ‘building bullshit’ and ‘end the brainwashing’ if he became prime minister. He also added that he was “not interested in fighting the so-called culture war.” The 42-year-old also revealed plans to revive the country’s struggling urban center. “I want to reduce the number of vacant stores by 2025 and ensure they become a thriving local asset,” he said. “I will also crack down on anti-social behaviour, graffiti and littering – with expanded police powers and increased fines.” Also watch the video “Boris Johnson’s last message before leaving Parliament: Hasta la vista, baby!” : [Gambas:Video 20detik] (maa/zap)

