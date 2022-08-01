Global political calendar: 95th anniversary of the PLA, ASEAN FM meeting





Next week, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will celebrate its 95th anniversary and the 55th ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will be held from July 29 to August 5 in Cambodia. Meanwhile, Trkiye Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. 95th anniversary of the founding of the PLA The PLA celebrates its 95th founding anniversary on August 1. On July 27, Chinese President Xi Jinping presented the August 1 Medal to three servicemen: Du Fuguo, a young deminer, Qian Qihu, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and commander of the manned space epic Shenzhou-12 , Nie Haisheng. . Xi also bestowed an honorary flag on a battalion for outstanding service ahead of the 95th founding anniversary of the PLA on Aug. 1. The August 1 Medal is awarded to military personnel who have made outstanding contributions to safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and to promoting the modernization of national defense and the armed forces. Cambodia to host ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting Cambodia will host the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings from July 29 to August 5 in Phnom Penh, according to a statement released by the country’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday. During the meeting, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers and Secretary General will witness the signing of the instruments of accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia by Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, he added. Cambodia is the ASEAN Chair for 2022. ASEAN is made up of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam . Putin meets Erdogan Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the resort town of Sochi on August 5, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. The two leaders will discuss regional issues and bilateral relations, according to the report. Erdogan helped secure agreements signed by Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul last week to allow the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. Day by day Monday: The 95th anniversary of the founding of the PLA; Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih pays official visit to India; Poland celebrates 78th anniversary of its wartime Warsaw Uprising against Nazi occupation; US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the participants at the UN conference on nuclear non-proliferation. Tuesday: Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn hosts a welcome dinner for ASEAN foreign ministers. Wednesday: OPEC+ ministers meet to assess increase in oil production; Opening Ceremony of ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Australian National University via video link. Thursday: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg delivers a speech at the Norwegian Labor Party’s youth wing summer camp on Utoeya Island, emphasizing the importance of NATO and on the Ukrainian crisis; the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting continues. Friday: ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting Continues; Russian President Vladimir Putin meets his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Saturday: The ASEAN press conference is held by Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn. Sunday: A quiet day in politics. (With the contribution of the agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-07-31/Global-Political-Calendar-PLA-s-95th-birthday-ASEAN-FM-s-meeting–1c74mdcRhIs/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos