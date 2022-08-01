Trump Victim Blames Brittney Griner: ‘Spoiled’, ‘Drugged’





Former President Donald Trump appears to want WNBA player Brittney Griner to stay in a Russian prison. During a podcast appearance on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, the former president voiced his opposition to the US government’s offer to trade Griner and US Marine Paul Whelan for arms dealer Viktor Bout. convicted Russian.

On the show, Trump decried Griner as “a potentially spoiled person” who went to Russia “laden with drugs,” which is an overstatement of his cannabis arrest.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has been arrested and charged with illegal drug possession and smuggling a “significant amount” of cannabis. According to the Russian government, customs officers found “vapes” containing hash oil in Griner’s luggage at an airport near Moscow. Griner has little chance of freedom if his fate is left to Russia’s criminal justice system, which greatly favors prosecution.

“She knew you’re not going in there loaded with drugs, and she admitted that,” Trump said on the show on Friday. “I guess she admitted it without too much force because that’s what it is, and it sure doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it? He’s absolutely one worst in the world, and he’s going to be released because a potentially spoiled person walks into Russia high on drugs.

Trump continued, “She came in there loaded with drugs in hostile territory where they are very vigilant about drugs. They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we’re supposed to take her out – and she’s making, you know, a lot of money, I guess. We’re supposed to take her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed a lot of people.

Griner pleaded guilty but said he accidentally brought cannabis into Russia. Her trial is ongoing and she faces up to 10 years in prison. Although prisoner exchanges with other nations are generally not favored by the US government, CNN reported that the offer for Griner and Whelan had the support of President Joe Biden. Earlier this year, Biden engaged in a successful prisoner swap with Russia for former US Marine Trevor Reed. Reed said Griner’s offer made him “cautiously optimistic” about the return of the two Americans.

At Wednesday’s ESPY Awards, Steph Curry, Megan Rapinoe and WNBA athletes Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith pleaded for Griner’s release. “We can’t stop fighting for her,” Curry said.

Griner “deserves to be free,” Rapinoe added later in the ceremony. “She is being held as a political prisoner.” Griner, like Rapinoe, is part of the LGBTQ community, and Russia is notoriously hostile towards members of that community.

We can’t stop fighting for her Megan Rapinoe and Steph Curry were among the star athletes advocating for Brittney Griners’ freedom at the ESPYs on Wednesday night pic.twitter.com/SNv8SCgu1t

— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 24, 2022

CNN initially reported Bout’s potential trade for Griner and Whelan, though the administration did not directly confirm that the arms dealer was part of the offer. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that “so far there is no agreement on this issue” of trade, according to CNN.

Bout earned the nickname “merchant of death” for his prolific arms trade. He was captured in 2008 during a US Drug Enforcement Agency sting operation in Thailand. Bout was extradited to the United States and charged with conspiracy to kill Americans and is currently serving a 25-year sentence.

Since the 2016 campaign, when many of Trump’s associates had ties to the Russian government, the former president has aired his soft spot for Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. Just this year, Trump praised Putin, calling his invasion of Ukraine a “genius”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-brittney-griner-spoiled-drugs-1390633/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos