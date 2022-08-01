Imran Khan Former Pakistani Prime Minister condemned Army Chief General Qamar Bajwas for International Monetary Fund aid





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (former Prime Minister Imran Khan) condemned the country’s army chief General Qamar Bajwa on Saturday. He condemned the military leader for approaching the United States to help Pakistan obtain loans from the International Monetary Fund-IMF. Former Prime Minister Khan said it is not the army chief’s job to deal with economic issues and that his intervention means the country is weakening.

Bajwa contacted America

It should be noted that state media reported on Friday that Bajwa had approached the United States for a $1.2 billion advance loan to Pakistan from the IMF. Pakistan is currently experiencing a liquidity crisis and its foreign exchange reserves are growing rapidly. Due to this shortage, the possibility of his bankruptcy increases. The official Associated Press of Pakistan-APP news agency, citing Pakistani military sources, reported that Bajwa spoke with US Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman earlier this week. . He said Bajwa appealed to the White House and the US Treasury Department to pressure the IMF to provide a $1.2 billion loan to Pakistan.

Army chief not working to settle economic issues

Commenting on the news, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan said it is not the Pakistani army chief’s job to deal with economic issues. The Dawn newspaper quoted Khan as saying, “It shows that neither foreign governments nor the IMF trust the government and that’s why the army chief took on this responsibility.” He added: “If the army chief contacts America and asks for help, it means the country is weakening. Khan said US aid cannot be received without any request for retaliation. He expressed concern that the US request could jeopardize Pakistan’s national security.

Political instability came after the overthrow of the government

Linking the current economic crisis to political instability, Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that when his government was overthrown after a plot, there was political instability in the country. He said this has aggravated the economic crisis in Pakistan. Khan alleged that Donald Lu, assistant secretary of the US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asia, was involved in an international plot to overthrow his government. Khan said: “You see that since then all the standards have gone down. All economic indicators, be it industry, tax collection, exports or remittances from Pakistanis living abroad, are all down. The only way to get them back on track is through political stability, which will come through fair and transparent elections. Significantly, the United States has repeatedly denied Khan’s allegations.

