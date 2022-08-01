editorial – Calm down: Editorial on Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

Asia is on edge. The possibility of a visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has plunged Washington and Beijing into a vicious circle of threats and defiance that threatens to bring the two largest world powers to enlist directly in the military. confrontation. Ms Pelosi, a seasoned critic of the Chinese Communist Party, is already traveling on the mainland and is reportedly considering a stopover in Taipei. If she goes ahead with the trip, she would be the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-governing territory – which China claims – since 1997, when then-President Newt Gingrich visited Taiwan. In the American system, the president is behind only the president and vice president in seniority. Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned his American counterpart, Joe Biden, not to “play with fire”. Beijing has threatened a possible military response if Ms Pelosi flies to Taipei and held exercises in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. Meanwhile, Republican Party leaders in the United States are cheering on the president, a Democrat, while portraying the growing tensions as a test of Mr Biden’s toughness against China.

The heightened rhetoric could limit Mr. Xi and Mr. Biden’s options for calming tensions. Having warned of the consequences, the Chinese leader will appear weak if he does not respond forcefully to what Beijing sees as a provocation ahead of the CCP Congress where he must defend his record. Mr Biden faces his own dilemma: Overt pressure on Ms Pelosi to avoid a trip to Taiwan will trigger accusations of bowing before Beijing months before the midterm elections in the United States. But both must recognize that there is much more at stake than their domestic politics. A miscalculation on either side could plunge a world already embroiled in war in Ukraine into even deeper crisis, ending a seven-decade-long period of peace on Taiwan. India will also suffer. Any conflict would engulf the South China Sea and the Strait of Malacca through which more than half of India’s trade passes. As a member of the QUAD, New Delhi would be drawn into the campaign against Beijing. Yet, as Ukraine demonstrates, Taiwan will bleed the most in a proxy war. It would be criminally irresponsible on the part of China and the United States. They must back down. Now.