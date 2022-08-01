Government could call early polls in ‘the next six to eight weeks’: Imran





While asking assembly members to prepare for snap elections, Pakistan’s former prime minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said the coalition government could hold general elections in the next six to eight weeks.

He said this during an interview with members of parliament from the PTI in Lahore on Sunday. Imran tasked former Punjab Minister of Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid to complete the organizational structure of PTI in the province within two weeks.

He said the law will run its course against those who breached privacy on May 25. “I know the people who cheated on us, but I don’t want to name anyone in front of everyone,” he added.

Later, Imran met separately with the head of the PTI, Dr. Yasmin, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Raja Basharat. He praised the efforts of the party workers for the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

The head of PTI also praised the performance of MPs from Lahore and Gujranwala division.

On the occasion, he said that stability in the country is only possible through fair and transparent elections. “People enter politics for the money but now the masses have realized…people have expectations of the PTI.”

On Wednesday, the ousted prime minister, in his televised address to the nation, reiterated that a snap election under a new election commissioner is the only way out of the deepening economic and political crises in the country.

He also said that the Pakistani masses “have turned into a nation”, adding that the way the PTI succeeded despite all the “tactics” of the ruling party was a miracle.

The head of the PTI insisted that the country had the right economic indicators when he was in power and he had warned the “powerful quarters” about this.

“We were at a rapid pace on the agricultural front, with the four bumper crops witnessing progress,” he said, adding, “The way we approached the situation during the Covid-19 pandemic was also admired by international organizations”.

