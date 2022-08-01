‘M. Kemal’ reclaims to challenge Erdoan – Volga Kuuolu

Photo: AA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is not used to giving nicknames to his political rivals, but he rarely refers to Kemal Kldarolu, the leader of the main opposition CHP party, with his full name. On the contrary, he usually calls it Mr KemalTurkish for Mr. Kemal.

It doesn’t sound like a derogatory nickname, but it explains, in a nutshell, Erdoan’s two-decade-long rhetoric that he successfully deployed to portray himself as the savior of the pious who had been oppressed by secular elites for decades. decades. Bayand, for women, behindwere coined in the early years of the republic as the equivalents of monsieur and madame in French, as part of the westernization efforts of that period.

The words did not quite catch on and are not used as official titles today; nor are they used in common parlance. But when used as a title for the leader of the founding party of the republic, the Bay just serves its purpose of invoking said conservative narrative.

However, like some of Erdoan’s other old tricks, it doesn’t seem to be working anymore, as seen in Kldarolu’s countermeasure to reclaim the nickname during a rally in Balkesir, northwestern Turkey, on 24 July.

“I gave my whole life to become Mr. Kemal,” he said, addressing thousands at the “Voice of the Nation” rally. To become Mr Kemal, Kldarolu said, one must be “moral, just and fair” and not “bow to imperial powers”.

“To become Mr. Kemal, you must not go begging for money in the Gulf countries, you must protect the reputation of this country. To become Mr. Kemal, you must implement the Istanbul Convention in a one year period.” week. Who are you to be Mr. Kemal? »

“I will change this order. Whatever they do, Mr. Kemal will change this order,” he remarked.

It was a strategic move by Kldarolu, according to Seren Selvin Korkmaz, a political analyst who heads the Istanbul-based think tank IstanPol Institute.

“‘Mr. Kemal’ was an important discursive tool that Erdoan used. In a sense, it was an attempt to discredit Kldarolu,” she told bianet in an interview published on Wednesday. “Kldarolu described ‘Mr. Kemal’ with his strengths. I can say that he took away from Erdoan a very important discursive tool.”

“He portrayed Mr. Kemal, who is honest, works for his people and fights against injustice in Turkey.”

What enabled Kldarolu to make such a move was a shift in the balance of power in the country’s politics, according to Onur Alp Ylmaz, an academic and columnist for the Independent Turkish.

“While Erdoan, who was the winner at the time… was able to produce derogatory sets of concepts and determine their content as he wished, when the public turned to the opposition, the opposition may have had the opportunity to counter-attack with the same sets of concepts”, he wrote.

Still, the president seemed unfazed by Kldarolu’s decision. Responding to him at a Saturday rally in Ordu, he said, while smiling, “You know, sometimes I tease that person by calling him ‘Mr. Kemal.’ Eventually, he accepted it and embraced “Mr. Kemal” so much that he started using it instead of his name.

“However, we had given him this title because he had produced no policy for the benefit of the country and had occupied the main seat of the opposition for years with lies and slander.

“He should also add the title of Chief Executive of CHP. In fact, it would be better if he prepared the title of ‘Retired Chief Executive of CHP’ to be used after the elections.”

There has been a slight increase in popular support for Erdoan’s AKP over the past two months, according to pollsbut the overall picture has not changed, with neither the ruling People’s Alliance nor the opposition Alliance of Nations appearing to have more than 50% of the vote to secure a parliamentary majority and win the presidential election.

