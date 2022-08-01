The annual Widodo (tri) event by hand on Kishida Sunday in Tokyo on July 27 – NH:AFP

Last month, Indonesia’s Joko Widodo was able to travel to China, Japan and China, just before Indonesia joined the national city of Garuda 2022 with the first country in the world against Singapore on August 1, 14.

yc considers the communication policy between the two countries which is not related to the intelligence of Indonesia when Jakarta is in contact with the relationship between the two countries economic tt tttthenshnhnhns .

Bring v 13t usd

The price of Widodo is not significant as it maintains the average position of Indonesia as a country as competitive as China and the United States and China, which brings the highest value of 13 billion USD.

Mr. Widodo announced that he had moved to China on July 26, as he was a member of the National People’s Committee.

Besides, the two patients also discussed the economic recovery of the People’s Republic of China (BIS) in China and the first in Vietnam, GMF in Indonesia, and Widodo and Ho Chi Minh City during business hours. China is committed to importing the industrial sector to Indonesia, with an income of 1 million USD and 1.5 million USD.

The two patients disagree with the construction of the high-rise building in Jakarta – Bandung is 143 km away, and the BRI hotel is cheaper when the cost is 2 billion USD and other costs. According to the Vietnam Center for Green Growth and Development’s BRI report, Indonesia is the third largest BRI country in the world this year, after Saudi Arabia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Vietnam has pledged to help three countries relocate to Jakarta (an important business in Widodo), which is an important part of the economic tourism movement as Indonesia engages in the world. ns Indonesian automotive industry.

At the Widodo event in Tokyo, 10 Japanese companies pledged a total of $5.2 billion in revenue. In , Toyota Motor also sold less than 1.8 billion USD in 5 years from car production in this country. Additionally, Mitsubishi Motors has pledged to generate approximately USD 675 million in Southern economic output in 2022 and 2025 by producing hybrid and printed cars.

Since Seoul, Widodo people have done a lot of damage when they have less than 6.72 billion USD of the company in Vietnam, including the printer battery life, the city and the other . According to Indonesian officials, the total output of the product is only $3.5 million from Krakatau Steel, which is owned by Indonesia and Posco City, Vietnam.

I say “c lp, tch cc”

However, Vietnam is not the only company in the Widodo application process. Jakarta is looking forward to seeing the new year ahead of the annual G20 New Year celebration in November.

Each month, Widodo City is pleased to announce that its employees will participate in the meeting. The President of the People’s Republic of China, the People’s Republic of China and the President of the United States of America, Biden, announced that it would be inaugurated shortly after the 20th anniversary of the death of national television.

y also cch Indonesia plays the role of a dual member of the national government while the G20. As the most economical and economical country in the South, Indonesia is not the only country in the world to be in the middle of the border between Russia and Ukraine.

Last I heard, Widodo hasn’t called many foreigners, but before the end of 2024, he will go outside the house to “get out and go to school” when he is ready. public does not want to sacrifice its relationship with Japan, Hanoi and Mr.

There are many concerns about Indonesia and China, but Indonesia is one of the most popular countries in China, but it is the only country in the world for information, cooperation and support. What is the difference between the two countries that don’t want to choose you?

According to the general policy of “don’t choose people”, it is important not to trust the foreign government.

Joint stock company, I ready Widodo Annual Meeting was given to all patients by Kishida Fumio National Annual General Meeting and Yoon Suk Yeol National Annual General Meeting and New ASEAN Region as well as Chinese partners in Taiwan and in Japan. The People’s Republic of Indonesia is also recognized as an important member of the National People’s Congress and is also responsible for maintaining the health and safety of the nation in the world, including the United States of America and the United States of America (UNCLOS) 1982.