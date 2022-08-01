PM Modi – The New Indian Express





By PTI NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'tiranga' as their profile picture on their social media platforms between 2 and August 15. In his radio program "Mann Ki Baat", Modi noted that as part of the program "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence, a special campaign "Har Ghar Tiranga" is organized August 13-15. He urged people to hoist or display the national flag in their homes during the campaign. "Let's take this movement forward by hoisting the national flag over our homes," he said. Modi also urged people to put August 2-15 tricolor as the profile picture of their accounts on social media platforms, noting that August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya who designed the flag. The prime minister said he was happy that Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement, with people from all walks of life and all walks of life participating in different programs across the country. "When India turns 75 years of independence, we are all going to witness a glorious and historic moment," he said. In his address, Modi also said that India is becoming a powerhouse in the export of toys. India's toy imports have fallen by 70% while their exports from India have increased to about Rs 2,600 crore from Rs 300 to 400 crore previously, he said. "Indian manufacturers are now making toys based on Indian mythology, history and culture. The toy clusters that exist all over the country, the small entrepreneurs who are making toys, are getting a lot of benefits out of it. The toys made by these small entrepreneurs are now going around the world," he said.

