Trump threatens to support decertification movement of resisting Wisconsin Republicans





Former President Donald Trump has warned a top Wisconsin lawmaker, stepping up his huge pressure campaign to get the state to accept his demands for a stolen 2020 election.

A slew of posts on Truth Social, Trump’s fledgling social media app, were punctuated by a notice that the former president was openly considering endorsing a rival to Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos, who has so far now resisted Trump’s overtures to decertify President Joe Biden’s victory. in Wisconsin.

“Robin Vos is so bad for the great state of Wisconsin that I am seriously considering supporting and APPROVING his opponent,” Trump said Sunday. “Anyone would be better off! STAY TUNED!!!”

Vos faces a Republican primary in August, and his opponent, Adam Steen, hit out at him for not taking “election theft” seriously enough.

WISCONSIN DOJ LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO FRAUDULENT BALLOT

Biden beat Trump by nearly 21,000 votes in Wisconsin in 2020, a result that has been confirmed by recounts and court rulings that have dismissed allegations of widespread fraud. However, the state remains an active battleground to question electoral results and practices during this competition.

In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, then-President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Kenosha Regional Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Vos told local media this month that Trump was continuing to call to decertify Biden’s victory despite his insistence that such a move was unconstitutional. “It’s very consistent,” Vos told UPFRONT. “He makes his point, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained that it’s not constitutionally allowed. He has a different opinion, and then he posted the tweet. So that’s it.”

Despite Trump’s evacuation, Vos authorized an investigation into allegations of election malfeasance. He hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate the 2020 election, and Gableman urged Wisconsin to decertify the 2020 election.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

However, Gableman’s investigation has long faced skepticism from Democrats, including Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who called the investigation a political circus. This investigation is ongoing and faces legal battles related to transparency. The Legislative Audit Office also conducted a review of the contest and in October made dozens of recommendations to improve the voting process, but said it found no evidence of widespread fraud.

Still, there is some momentum among Vos colleagues to take further action more than 20 months after the 2020 election. Elections Committee Chief Janel Brandtjen, a Trump-backed Republican, recently issued a statement saying that she would join fellow state Rep. Tim Ramthun, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, in pushing to void the last presidential election, and she dismissed opponents. “We’ve been told for months now that decertification is impossible, which means there’s no downside to cheating in Wisconsin’s election,” Brandtjen said. “How many times do we have to put up with this election injustice? Robin, don’t let Wisconsin voters down!”

